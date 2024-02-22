The full version of Death From Above is now available on Steam. This is an arcade simulator of a combat drone during the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Death From Above, an arcade combat drone simulator developed by Rockodile and published by Lesser Evil, was released on the Steam platform. Death From Above is set during the Russian-Ukrainian war. You play as a drone operator of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, operating deep behind enemy lines. You observe the battlefield and destroy the occupiers and their equipment, fighting for the freedom of our country.

The game was funded through a Kickstarter campaign and released in early access in May 2023. Since then, Death From Above has received 96% positive reviews on Steam. The full version of the game contains a number of improvements, including new missions and a full campaign, as well as hidden Easter eggs and a lot of satire.

Lesser Evil strives to create games that solve problems in the real world. Death From Above, released on the eve of the second anniversary of the Russian army’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, also fulfills this mission. At least 30% of the profits from the game Lesser Evil will be donated to Ukrainian charitable organizations.

Direct speech by Hendrik Lesser, CEO of Lesser Evil:

For two years now, Russians have been committing crimes every day, and the world needs to be reminded that we cannot let Putin and his henchmen win. Parliaments around the world have begun to hesitate to provide financial and material assistance to Ukrainians, so it is all the more important now to support Ukraine in any way possible, including in the virtual space. We will not stand aside and just watch as the freedom we have won is destroyed by totalitarianism. Ukraine must be free.

While the game was in early access, Lesser Evil and Rockodile have already transferred more than 10 thousand euros to the Ukrainian charitable organizations «Come Back Alive» and «Drone Army». As soon as they compensate for the costs of developing and releasing the game, the share of donations will increase to 70%.

Death From Above was created in collaboration with the Ukrainian community. Thus, the Ukrainian developers Octobear Knight Games joined the work on the game. To make the game as authentic as possible, Lesser Evil and Rockodile collaborated with Ukrainian military software producers such as «Aerial Intelligence» and «GIS Art». Ukrainian artists Surface Tension, Odarka Zyrko, and Go_A contributed to the soundtrack, and the Ukrainian rock band Antitila recorded the song My Falcon specifically for the game. Very curious players may even come across the band’s performance in the game.

Death From Above is also the first ever game on Steam to have a localization in the Crimean Tatar language. Representatives of the Crimean Tatar language joined the translation work.

In addition to Steam, Death From Above is available on GoG and the Epic Games Store.