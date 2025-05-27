The Mazda EZ-60 electric crossover received a «sandwich» layout, 255 hp of power and a 26.45-inch display

While Tesla, BYD and other automakers are actively conquering the electric vehicle market, Mazda is only gaining momentum in an attempt to compete with them. The Japanese brand is preparing to launch its new Mazda EZ-60 electric crossover based on the Arata concept. This model has already appeared in the database of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Technical characteristics of the Mazda EZ-60

The Mazda EZ-60 electric vehicle is based on the new EPA platform, which was developed in cooperation with the Chinese company Changan. It has a modular structure — the battery, electric motor, and chassis are housed in a compact vertical «sandwich», which reduces production costs and improves efficiency.

The front features an aggressive front bumper with an expressive lower lip, narrow headlights and LED daytime running lights. At the rear, there is a continuous LED strip that serves as a headlamp and a large MAZDA inscription. On the body, there is an EV nameplate, which indicates an all-electric version, as opposed to a hybrid or EREV (with a gasoline generator).

The dimensions of the Mazda EZ-60 are 4850 mm in length, 1935 mm in width, 1620 mm in height, and the wheelbase is 2902 mm. The all-electric version of the car has an electric motor with a capacity of 255 hp. Power is provided by a lithium-iron-phosphate battery, the capacity of which has not yet been disclosed. Previously was reported with a range of up to 628 km. For those who need more autonomy, there is a version with a gasoline generator (EREV). It has a 1.5-liter engine with a capacity of 96.6 hp, which recharges the battery. Although this version can travel about 160 km from the battery itself without starting the internal combustion engine. For the Mazda EZ-6 with a similar powertrain configuration, the combined mileage is still promised about 1300 km.

Interior and comfort

The interior of the car is minimalist and features a large 26.45-inch display that serves as the main control center. It is responsible for all car settings and multimedia functions. The — steering wheel is cut from the bottom, as in sports cars. The front seats are not only heated, but also have a massage function, which is becoming increasingly popular in the premium segment. The center console charges smartphones wirelessly and has a storage compartment.

The car is positioned as a competitor Tesla Model Y, BYD Sealion 6 and other electric midsize cars. Although the manufacturer has not yet announced the price of the Mazda EZ-60, it is expected that this car will cost from 150 thousand to 300 thousand yuan (approximately $20.8-41.6 thousand). Interestingly, even without the final price, more than 20 thousand pre-orders have already been received. Deliveries will begin in August 2025.

Source: notebookcheck