The model with OnlyFans showed its «charms» through the interactive «Portal» New York-Dublin — the project had to be suspended

Last week, a virtual bridge called The Portal was launched between New York and Dublin. This is an interactive art installation that allows real-time display of images of cities that are almost 5000 km apart. The Portals have large round screens and cameras that transmit images to a connected Portal.

However, there were those who wanted to use the works of contemporary art in a way that was not at all what the author (Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gilis) and the organizers had planned. Videos of people who used the live broadcast in a rather ambiguous way were repeatedly shared on social media.

For example, OnlyFans model Ava Louise posted a video of herself lifting her top and showing her breasts to viewers through the Portal, with her naked back turned to the New York City crowd.

«I felt that the people of Dublin deserved to see my two home-grown New York potatoes,» Louise said.

The broadcast had to be suspended after Ava Louise organized this free nude performance for viewers from Dublin.

In another video, a man can be seen holding his phone up to the Portal camera, showing a video of the World Trade Center towers burning and engulfed in black smoke after the September 11 terrorist attack.

Another video shows a woman being pulled away from the Portal by police for inappropriate behavior. In fact, she was in front of the screen and camera for about 20 minutes in a state of intoxication before security intervened.

After these incidents, Dublin City Council started working on «technical solutions» to limit «inappropriate behavior».

Source: euronews