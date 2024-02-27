News Science and space 02-27-2024 at 08:59 comment views icon

The Odysseus mission will soon run out of power, and Japan’s first lunar module suddenly «woke up» after a two-week night

Last week, the Intuitive Machine’s Odysseus spacecraft finally landed on the moon, although the mission was not without its challenges — the team reported on problems with the switch, who was supposed to activate the lasers for a safe landing.

Fortunately, the spacecraft had an experimental NASA navigation system on board, and engineers developed a last-minute software patch to get the necessary altitude and speed data from it and ensure a safe landing.

Odysseus captured this image approximately 35 seconds after pitching over during its approach to the landing site.

Despite all the efforts, Intuitive Machines eventually reported that Odysseus was on its side and its solar panels were facing the wrong way — as of Monday evening, the module was still sending data and images, but it is likely to run out of power today (there have been no new reports on the mission’s performance so far).

Meanwhile, Japan’s SLIM module experienced a similar issue during landing, suddenly «woke up» after a long moonlit night and sent a signal on Sunday evening.

JAXA called it a «miracle» because the device was not designed to survive a lunar night (a lunar night lasts two Earth weeks, and temperatures in the region can reach -170 °C, which is potentially dangerous for SLIM’s electronics).

Japan’s SLIM probe has sent back a «creepy» photo from the Moon before it was «captioned» by a moonlit night

The landing of the module on January 20 on the Moon made Japan the 5th country to do so. However, SLIM turned over more than necessary — as a result, its solar panels were turned in the wrong direction. A week later, JAXA reported that it had restored communication with the spacecraft, and it began working before going into «hibernation».

JAXA says Sunday’s signal was short because it was still «lunar midday» and SLIM had a very high temperature, around 100 °C. The space agency plans to re-establish contact when the device cools down.


