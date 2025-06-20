The only Steam user from the DPRK has mysteriously disappeared — don’t worry, he’s fine

Yesterday, users could have lost an Internet legend — the only player from North Korea disappeared from Steam. But Reddit was able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Why did the network even notice the disappearance of a gamer? By Steam satellite map There is only one green dot in Pyongyang. This is the same dot that has been glowing in the DPRK for years — because no one else seems to be on Steam there. The community on Reddit immediately noticed the disappearance and began to build theories. But you can sleep easy: the user is back online.

Getting access to the regular Internet in the DPRK is an extremely dangerous and difficult task. Local authorities have implemented their Kwangmyong intranet. North Korean citizens have their own analog of the Naenara browser, local Facebook, Netflix, and their own version of Firefox. They even have a Huawei-like smartphone that saves screenshots every 5 minutes. That’s why that single point on the map became an Internet legend — only in 2013.

«After many years, the only Steam user in North Korea has disconnected», — they wrote in the Steam subreddit.

Ah, as we know, on Reddit «go crazy» from the opportunity to build many theories. Some suggested that the user could have been arrested, while others imagined him as a child in the embassy who decided to go out for the first time. Some even joked that it was Kim Jong-un himself, who temporarily went offline to upgrade his GPU.

The Internet frenzy ended quietly: the same Steam user in North Korea is back online. Theories can be postponed until the next day, when the gamer wants to «smell the air» outside the room.

Source: PC Gamer