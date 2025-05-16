The «Rambo» movie series will get a prequel about Vietnam — there is a candidate for «young» Stallone

A prequel film to the cult franchise «Rambo» is being prepared for filming — the project has already received a working title «John Rambo».

Millennium Media is currently looking for distributors at the Cannes Film Festival, and shooting is scheduled for October. The film will be directed by Jalmari Helander («The Real Santa»), with Rory Gaines and Sohrab Noshirvani («A Spy Among Friends») writing the script. Preliminarily, the story will tell the early history of the character — John Rambo in Vietnam. Other details are classified, but we can expect combat, i.e. a full-fledged action. There is no release date yet.

However, one of the biggest mysteries is who will be the main character? Sylvester Stallone, the constant face of the entire franchise since 1982, is not currently involved in the project. Even so, the story is about a young soldier in combat, and 78-year-old Stallone is definitely not the right man for the role.

But the actor himself has already taken a look at another of his colleagues. In his opinion, «to take over the baton» Ryan Gosling has Rambo. And the last actor is no stranger to Stallone — in «Barbie» the actor played KenStallone was supposed to appear in the movie, according to the director Greta Gerwig. This did not happen because he was filming «King of Tulsa», for which the ITC conducted a review. Nevertheless, his image was used in one of the scenes — posters of him hang on the walls in the gym, and Gosling is wearing a Rambo-style fur coat.

Ryan Gosling has not been officially approved for the role, and the casting is still underway. Finding an actor for this role will be a challenge. It will be difficult for the creators to stick to the image of the legendary veteran without turning it into a parody. One thing is clear for now: after decades of silence, the franchise is coming back to life.

For those who don’t know, the story of «Rambo» began with the 1982 film «First Blood», an adaptation of David Morrell’s novel. It grossed $125.2 million against a budget of $15 million and launched a franchise that includes four more films. The last of them, «Rambo: Last Blood» 2019, was the lowest grossing ($91.4 million) and received not the best reviews. But Rambo himself remains an iconic pop culture figure — he appeared in the video games Mortal Kombat 11 and Call of Duty: Warzone, and is still easily recognizable.

Source: Comicbook