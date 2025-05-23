The released Xiaomi YU7 — electric crossover with a range of 835 km is pushing Tesla Model Y aside

After a high-profile debut of the SU7 electric sedanXiaomi did not hesitate to take the second step in the world of electric vehicles. A little more than a year later, the company officially introduced the second model of an electric car — Xiaomi YU7. This is a mid-size crossover with a premium claim and a direct aim at competitors like the Tesla Model Y. Yes, Xiaomi — is no longer just about smartphones and home gadgets.

Specifications of Xiaomi YU7

Previous leaks regarding the characteristics have been confirmed. Xiaomi YU7 has considerable dimensions: 4999 mm in length, 1996 mm in width and 1608 mm in height. The wheelbase is as much as 3000 mm. This is larger than that of the Model Y, which means — more space in the cabin and more comfort while driving.

Xiaomi YU7 will be available in three versions:

YU7 RWD (rear-wheel drive): one 235 kW engine with 528 N-m of torque. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes 5.9 seconds. The top speed is limited to 240 km/h.

YU7 Pro AWD (all-wheel drive): two motors with a total output of 365 kW and 690 N-m of torque. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.27 seconds.

YU7 Max AWD: the flagship with all-wheel drive, a total engine output of 508 kW and 866 Nm of torque. Acceleration to «hundred» — 3.2 seconds. In this case, the top speed is increased to 253 km/h.

All versions run on an 800-volt architecture with support for 5.2C fast charging. This allows you to get up to 620 km of range in just 15 minutes of charging. The battery and autonomy characteristics are as follows:

YU7 RWD: LFP battery with a capacity of 96.3 kWh, a range of 835 km (CLTC).

YU7 Pro AWD: Same battery, but a range of — 770 km.

YU7 Max AWD: NCM battery with a larger capacity of 101.7 kWh, but an even shorter range of — 760 km.

For comparison: Tesla Model Y in China has a maximum range of 719 km on the CLTC cycle.

Design and interior

The car is available in nine colors, including a distinctive green inspired by Colombian emeralds, orange, and metallic titanium.

There is a choice of 19- or 20-inch wheels. The weight of the car depends on the configuration: from 2140 to 2460 kg. Among the design highlights — handles that hide into the body, are illuminated and support Ultra-Wideband for keyless access via smartphone.

Xiaomi YU7 is designed to transport 5 people, and all of them will receive a considerable portion of comfort. The interior is upholstered in leather, the front seats are upholstered in Nappa in the «weightlessness» style, can recline 123 degrees and have a 10-point massage. The rear seats are also electrically adjustable (up to 135 degrees). Second-row passengers get their own 6.68-inch touchscreen for climate, music and navigation controls.

On the panel is a giant 1.1-meter HyperVision display consisting of three Mini LED screens. It shows everything from speed to blind spots and music playback. The infotainment platform is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The system provides fast loading (1.35 seconds) and OTA updates in 15 minutes.

Security and offline functions

Xiaomi has placed special emphasis on safety and driving assistance features. The electric vehicle has a safety frame made of heavy-duty steel that can withstand a stress of 2200 MPa, a 20-in-1 die-cast aluminum front frame, and a hybrid steel and aluminum body called the «armored frame». The battery pack has a reinforced shell with a bulletproof coating. Xiaomi has conducted more than 50 passive safety tests and structurally improved the A and B racks.

The electric car has been equipped with the Nvidia Drive AGX Thor chip (700 TOPS performance), which controls the driving assistance system. The standard equipment of all versions includes a LiDAR sensor, 4D mmWave radar, and cameras with anti-reflective ALD coating. All of these sensors provide information to Xiaomi’s proprietary driver assistance system.

Xiaomi YU7 is positioned as a «premium electric crossover for the modern elite» — that’s Xiaomi’s wording. Although the official price tag will be revealed only in July 2025, the company’s founder Lei Jun has already denied rumors of a starting price of 199 thousand yuan (€24900). It is in July that the new product is expected to enter the market and become a direct rival to Tesla Model Y, whose sales in China in the first 4 months of 2025 fell by 19.61%. In Europe, Tesla’s sales have also fallen, and the company has even fallen below BYD.

Despite its «newcomer» status in the electric vehicle market, Xiaomi has already made a loud statement: its the first SU7 electric sedan рare sold like hot cakes — since March 2024, it boasts more than 258 thousand deliveries. And this was enough for the company to become the 8th largest seller of battery electric vehicles in the world in the first quarter of 2025 with a market share of 2.8% — with just one model!

Source: arenaev