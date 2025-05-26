The star of «Deadpool» is writing a script for the new «Star Wars» — with a rating «for adults»

The «Deadpool» star has joined a new «Star Wars» project, but not as an actor, but as a screenwriter — and the movie will be rated «for adults.

The next «Star Wars» movie may be the first in the franchise’s history to be rated R, says Ryan Reynolds, known for his role as «Deadpool». He said that he came up with the idea and wrote the script for it.

«It doesn’t have to be overt, A+ characters, there’s a wide range of characters you could use. And I don’t mean R-rated to be vulgar, R-rated as a Trojan Horse for emotion», — Reynolds said.

He didn’t specify which characters the film will focus on, but his words hint that it won’t be Luke or Leia, who have known each other since childhood. It is likely to focus on a lesser-exposed side of the galaxy far, far away — with more violent events and deeper emotions.

It is worth mentioning that Reynolds already has experience in screenwriting. He wrote for the Blake Lively movie «It’s All Gonna End Up On Us», worked on «Deadpool and Wolverine» for Marvel. He is also currently working on a script for a comedy about a boy band. The project is being prepared by «Deadpool and Wolverine director» Shawn Levy, and stars — Hugh Jackman.

If Lucasfilm approves the idea, it could be a turning point: for almost 50 years of its existence, «Star Wars» has never been released with an R-rating. Even Osgoode Perkins (director of «Longshanks») recently hinted that he would like to make a «adult» Darth Vader movie. Although the idea is not even in development.

As of now, Lucasfilm hasn’t released a single new movie in this series since 2019 — since Rise of the Skywalker». The last project that was actively being prepared — a film about Rey by Charmaine Obaid-Chinois — was also put on hold. More canceled the series «Star Wars» George Lucas which had 60 scripts and $40 million per episode. So far, Disney has focused on successful series «Andor», «Mandalorian» that keep people interested in the brand.

There are at least five more «Star Wars» in the studio’s backlog. For example, Ryan Gosling is up for the lead role in «Star Wars» from Sean Levy. But the action of another movie «Star Wars» James Mangold will tell about events 25,000 years before «Hidden threat». But so far, none of them promises such a departure from the formula as Reynolds’ R-idea.

Source: World of Reel