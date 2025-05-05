«Thunderbolts» earned $162 million in the first weekend — production budget level

«Thunderbolts», the new Marvel movie about a team of anti-heroes led by Florence Pugh, has had a successful start at the box office, earning $162 million worldwide in its first weekend.

In fact, the box office came close to the production budgetwhich reached $180 million (excluding marketing of $100 million), exceeding experts’ forecasts. Although it is still a long way from breaking even, the results can already be considered quite good — the first reviews from specialized publications played a role in this, as they rated the film as is one of the best MCU movies On the other hand, our film reviewer Denys Fedoruk defined «Thunderbirds» as a rather mediocre movie — and, to tell the truth, we tend to trust him more than foreign media.

«The creators’ attempts at an adult movie comic cannot but impress, but so far it is only a pale shadow of the top Marvel», — c ITC reviews.

«Thunderbolts» — this is a movie about a certain an anti-heroic replacement for the Avengerswhich is supposed to save the world (in fact, a version «Suicide Squad» DC in Marvel’s vision), which attracted Florence Pugh (Elena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), David Harbour (Scarlet Warden), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontainebleau) and others to the main roles.

It should be noted that the movie, in addition to contains a bunch of Russian characters, after its release, got into a scandal for its post-credits scene, which suggested christening the new «Avengers» as AvengerZ — with a reference to buzzers, or Generation Z (although for Ukrainians, this reference contains a completely different context that Disney did not take into account).

Hits «Sinners» meanwhile, kept the bar high and added $10.4 million from abroad (only 27% less than last weekend), bringing total earnings to $236.7 million; and a movie about Minecraft is on its way to a billion with $873.4 million in box office to date and the title of the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2025.

In the future, we look forward to such high-profile summer releases as «Lilo and Stitch», the final part of the series «Mission impossible» and «Jurassic World: Revival».