Trailer for Marvel’s «Ironheart» series — the female version of Tony Stark creates her own armor

Disney+ and Marvel have released the first trailer for «Ironheart», starring Dominique Thorne as teenage inventor Riri Williams — a kind of female version Tony Starkwhich is determined to create the perfect iron armor.

Chinaka Hodge («Midnight Club») adapted the screenplay from the 2016 comic book by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato, directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes, and executive produced by Ryan Coogler.

Coogler, who this year was recognized for hits «Sinners»directed the movie «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever», which debuted the character of Thorn for the first time.

In «Wakanda Forever», Riri — is an extremely intelligent MIT student from Chicago who invented her own power armor suit and vibranium detector, which caught the attention of Wakanda’s leaders, the underwater king Namor, and the CIA. Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) find the character Thorn and protect her from Namor’s warriors from the water city of Talokan. During the attack of Namor’s forces on Wakanda, Riri’s life is saved by Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), who later dies in the water war. Riri joins forces with the Wakandans to defeat Namor and creates a flying armor for Okoye called the «Northern Angel».

The «Iron Heart» series takes place after the events of Coogler’s film, when Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago. In the trailer, the character enters an elevator before encountering a threat that initially seems beyond her competence, though she eventually proves her ability to invent on the fly. Later, she meets the new series’ main villain, Parker Robbins/Hood (Anthony Ramos), who offers her a large salary in exchange for her «genius».

Subsequently, we are shown several versions of Riri’s iron armor, including the one seen in «Wakanda Forever».

«A lot of people think of her as Iron Man’s successor, but in the comic, Riri and Tony were friends,» Coogler explained in short film Disney Plus «The legacy of Riri Williams». «He kind of gave her advice and eventually she got her own identity as Ironheart».

The rest of the cast includes Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Angie White.

The first three episodes of «Ironheart» will debut on Disney+ on June 24.

Trailer

Poster