Trump’s social platform Truth Social will launch memecoin within 3 days

Truth Social, the social network owned by Donald Trump, will launch its own token. At first, the 47th US president wrote that his next post would be one of the most important and influential he would ever make. And later, Crypto Banter co-founder and CEO Ran Neuner announced that the Truth Social memecoin would be launched within the next 72 hours. And that the team behind this is apparently the one that was responsible for the launch of the TRUMP token.

In November 2024, Trump Media & Technology Group filed a trademark application for a new crypto project called Truth.Fi. It will focus on cryptocurrencies and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Truth Social — is a social network owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), an American media and technology company that is majority owned by US President Donald Trump. It is called a «clone of Twitter». The service was launched on February 21, 2022, after Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter in 2021 due to the attack on the US Capitol.

Source: Ran Neuner