Valve fans set up surveillance on Gabe Newell’s yacht and found a «hint» of Half-Life 3 announcement

In anticipation of at least some news about Half-Life 3, Valve fans have set up a tracking system for Gabe Newell’s yacht — and, interestingly, believe that its current location hints at an imminent announcement. Well, these are worthy competitors for gamers who have been calculating release of the GTA 6 trailer by moon phases.

On Half-Life subreddit (via Vice) recently appeared separate topic titled «Gabe’s yacht has just arrived in California — the state where the YouTube theater at Summer Game Fest is taking place» with a link to a site that allows location tracking (a little creepy, but all major vehicles like planes and ships are tracked for security reasons).

What can we conclude from this? Some fans believe that if Newell arrived at the festival, there is a high probability that Half-Life 3 will be announced soon; others, on the contrary, write that it looks more like a conspiracy theory.

«Watching this subreddit go crazy is so funny»,” one commenter wrote. Another jokingly added: «Talking about a creepy, awkward thing because of… 3 2 1. Guys, if I leave now, I’ll be there in 30 minutes, don’t worry».

Rumors about Half-Life 3 have been circulating so often over the past decade that they have become a meme. In the last update in May, insider Tyler McWicker wrote that the game you can already play through «to the end of», and the release is planned for winter; while in March «Half-Life community detective» Gabe Voller wrote that found the code name «HLX» in Valve’s internal files along with teams related to game optimization, which may seem to hint that the company is already bringing the project to the perfect technical state before testing or even a future announcement.

Summer Game Fest starts on June 6, and in any case, there will be plenty of interesting news there.