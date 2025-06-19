Visa deepens the use of stablecoins

More and more often we hear about stablecoins. Especially when the US is about to open up the possibility of launching this type of cryptocurrency for many companies. This is especially attractive against the backdrop of savings on fees in such payment systems as Mastercard and Visa.

The potential loss of customers makes financial giants take risks into account.

Visa has recently signed a partnership with African fintech company Yellow Card to expand its stablecoin payments system in the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) region.

The cooperation is aimed at exploring the use of stablecoin technology to facilitate custody operations and liquidity management for cross-border transactions.

This will make it possible to make transfers in US dollars globally using blockchain technology.

Visa has already recorded more than $225 million worth of stablecoin transactions that have passed through their network of participating customers.

Source: Yellowcard