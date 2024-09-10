When to expect iPhone 16 in Ukraine and what will be the price? Answers by Allo, Comfy and Rozetka

Yesterday «thundered» Apple’s traditional fall presentationwhere the new iPhone 16 was shown. In the US, the launch date of the new devices was set for September 20, while in Ukraine they appear a little later and at a higher price than last year

As reported by Forbes.ua, which surveyed retailers «Foxtrot», Comfy, «Hello» and Rozetka, iPhone 16 sales in Ukraine may start on September 27 — a week later than in the US (while pre-orders will be available from September 20)

«Pre-orders open a week before the start of sales. This was the case in previous years, but it is not yet known how it will be this year,», says the Rozetka press service.

As for the price, the price tags officially announced by Apple range from $799 to $1199 depending on the model and memory capacity — in Ukraine, official prices have not yet been announced, but it is assumed that at the start of sales the new models will be about 5-10% more expensive than last year’s iPhone 15 (according to Forbes, it is about UAH 49,500-78,200)

Currently, large resellers are waiting for information on prices from the official distributor of Apple equipment in Ukraine — companies «ASBIS-Ukraine». At the same time, smaller sellers such as eStore, Yabko, Yabluka, Icoola.ua, and others have already opened pre-orders (the latter published prices before the presentation and they start at UAH 46,200 for a 128 GB model).

Resellers expect that demand for iPhone 16 will be on par with sales of previous models at launch (although Foxtrot even predicts a 25% increase in units compared to the iPhone 15 by the end of 2024), while in the first 4-6 weeks for the Pro-series there may be a shortage.

According to Allo and Foxtrot, the best-selling model in the first half of 2024 was the 256 GB iPhone 15 Pro Max, followed by the iPhone 13 and iPhone 15 Pro. Therefore, the iPhone 16 base line is expected to see «moderate» demand.

