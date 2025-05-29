Wicked Isle DLC trailer for Atomfall — new endings, infected druids and locations on the island (+release date)

The so-called British S.T.A.L.K.E.R. — Atomfall — will receive the Wicked Isle storyline expansion. A trailer and release date have been released for the DLC.

This is the first story DLC for Atomfall by Rebellion and it adds a lot of new things — players will get a separate location on an island called the Midwest. There, users will find new characters, enemies, fresh clues, weapons, additional skills, and unique items. Among other new features, several new endings for the main story of the game have been announced.

The new region will be accessible by ferry from the village of Windham. If you talk to the boat keeper at the pier, the player will get the first clue and will be able to go to the island. The situation is more serious there, as the Windscale nuclear plant is located nearby, so the level of infection among people and in the environment is higher than on the mainland.

According to Rebellion’s lead designer Ben Fisher, new enemy factions will appear on the island, including pirate bandits and infected druids. In order not to die around the first corner, players will be offered new weapons. These include the devastating Blunderbuss shotgun, a new bow, dagger, daggers, and even a beekeeper’s staff.

They also promise new skills and an improved metal detector, which will help you find even more caches with valuable loot. Separately, the developers emphasize that the clues found in Wicked Isle will open up new story branches. And some of them are potential endings to the main Atomfall campaign.

Rebellion Developments will release the storyline expansion on June 3. It will be available for $19.99 separately or as part of the Deluxe Edition and Deluxe Upgrade Pack. Game Pass subscribers will receive a 10% discount. To recap, Atomfall itself is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store). The game is also available on Game Pass.

Source: Gematsu