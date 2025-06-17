X suddenly blocked the accounts of Pump.fun, GMGN, ElizaOS, and other memecoin platforms

The X platform suddenly massively blocked trading and memecoin launch platforms, as well as those involved in them. On June 16, Pump.fun and the personal account of co-founder Alon Cohen, as well as GMGN, Bloom Trading, and BullX platforms, were targeted, ElizaOS and others.

This has sparked speculation about the potential onset of regulatory pressure and violations of the platform’s rules, as no explanation has been provided. The blocking comes as Pump.fun is preparing to issue billions of dollars worth of its own tokens. Social media giant X has blocked the official account

Theories about the reasons for the block range from unauthorized live streams or API abuse, or the huge amount of scam on these platforms

In early 2025, it became known that the American law firms Burwick Law and Wolf Popper LLP sent Pump.fun an official notice demanding the immediate removal of more than 200 memecoins who illegally use names and logos for reasons of intellectual property infringement.