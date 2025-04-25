Xiaomi has introduced one of the most expensive monitors in its history — Redmi Monitor G Pro 27U

In addition to the new smartphone Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Xiaomi has also pleased its fans with the release of the Redmi Monitor G Pro 27U gaming monitor. This model replaced the previous Redmi Display G Pro 27 and is now one of the most expensive gaming monitors in the Xiaomi lineup. The novelty has received several significant improvements, but the price has also increased significantly.

The new Redmi Monitor G Pro 27U gaming monitor has a 27-inch IPS panel with a 4K resolution and a 160Hz refresh rate in standard mode. The response time is 1 ms GtG. Although the declared refresh rate is lower than that of its predecessor (180 Hz), the new product can operate at 320 Hz if you lower the resolution to 1080p.

At the same time, Redmi Monitor G Pro 27U provides 1600 nits of peak brightness thanks to 1152 Mini LED local dimming zones. This is 60% more than the previous model. The monitor covers 99% of the Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color space, supports Dolby Vision HDR and is VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified. Sound is output through two built-in 5 W speakers. There are two HDMI 2.1 and one DisplayPort 1.4 connectors for connecting content sources. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack, one USB Type-A 2.0 and USB Type-A 3.0 ports.

The price of Redmi Monitor G Pro 27U in China is 2699 yuan (about $370). The new monitor is about 35% more expensive than last year’s Redmi Display G Pro 27.

