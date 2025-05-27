Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 Ryzen 2025 is out: a laptop with an aluminum body, 16 GB of RAM, and a price starting at $458

Xiaomi continues to actively expand its laptop lineup. The company has released a new RedmiBook 14 Ryzen 2025 model, which complements the Redmi Book 14 2025, which was released earlier this year with Intel processors. The new product, as the name implies, uses AMD Ryzen chips. It is a compact, productive, and, most importantly, affordable laptop that can be a great option for studying, working, or even light gaming.

Specifications of Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 Ryzen 2025

The new Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 Ryzen 2025 laptop has a 14-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels, a refresh rate of 60 Hz and full coverage of the sRGB color space (100%). The device is available in two configurations: with Ryzen 5 7535H processors (6 cores, 12 threads, 3.3 GHz base frequency, boost to 4.55 GHz) and Ryzen 7 7735H (8 cores, 16 threads, 3.2 GHz base frequency, boost to 4.75 GHz). Both versions are equipped with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 512 GB SSD. There is also space for another M.2 drive.

For cooling, two 8 mm thick heatpipes and dual fans are used, which should guarantee stable performance under load. The battery has a capacity of 56 Wh and is charged via a 68W USB-C adapter. The battery provides up to 17.8 hours of battery life in video viewing mode. Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 Ryzen 2025 is only 15.9 mm thick and weighs — 1.35 kg. The body is made of aluminum alloy, and the hinges are made of metal processed on a CNC machine. The device has a Wi-Fi 6 module with two antennas. There are enough ports for all basic needs:

two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2,

one USB-A 3.2 Gen 1,

one USB-A 2.0,

HDMI 2.1 TMDS (4K@60 Hz support),

standard 3.5 mm audio jack.

The laptop runs Windows 11 Home.

Prices

The novelty has already gone on sale in China. The price of Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 Ryzen 2025 with Ryzen 5 7535H processor is $458. The version with the Ryzen 7 7735H chip is estimated at $513. There is no information on the start of international sales.

