YouTube becomes an AI video generator — Google introduces Veo 3 model in Shorts

YouTube is preparing a small revolution in video creation — this time not only by the hands of creators, but also by the brains of AI. Google integrates its new model Veo 3 directly into YouTube Shorts, allowing you to create entire videos… with just a text prompt.

AI scenes for Shorts

It all started last year when Google launched the Dream Screen — a kind of digital «chroma key» on steroids. It allows you to replace the background in a video with a generated image or even a video sequence. But now it’s getting more serious: Shorts will add full-fledged video generation using the Veo 3 model. Enter text and get a mini-movie with visuals, sound effects, and character voices. And all this without filming, actors, microphones, and hours of editing.

About these innovations said YouTube CEO Neil Mohan speaking at the Cannes Lions festival. The new feature is expected to launch this summer — so it’s time to start preparing clues in the style of «dog in a space suit on the moon reciting poetry».

For reference, everything that Dream Screen can do now is based on the older Veo 2 model. And Veo 3 is much more powerful. It generates not only video, but also sounds, music, and voices. It’s like a movie studio in your pocket AI.

According to Mohan, Shorts now garners an average of 200 billion views per day. Considering that the world’s population is just over 8 billion, the figure is a bit impressive. Or alarming.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Future plans

He also shared his forecast for the next 20 years — content creators will reinvent formats, combine genres, become brand faces, businessmen, and, of course, carriers of visionary inspiration. And fan communities will continue to amaze with their influence.

And in all of this, he said, AI will be the catalyst that expands the boundaries of creativity — or at least reduces production costs.

On the one hand, it looks very interesting. Now anyone can create a full-fledged video in a few seconds. On the other hand — how to distinguish «real» video from a generative movie with fake laughter and synthetic voices? If video creation takes seconds instead of hours of work, won’t YouTube be flooded with low-grade videos that will drown out real original videos?

But while we’re thinking about this, Shorts continues to grow, and Google — is putting more and more AI into creativity. This is how it looks like today: AI generates content — people consume it.

Source: gsmarena