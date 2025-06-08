Review of the animated movie «Predator: Killer of Killers»

On June 6, the animated sci-fi action movie «Predator: Killer of Killers». It consists of three separate stories set in different historical eras, however, the presence of an alien hunter, who once dared to challenge Iron Arnie himself. This project was led by Dan Trachtenberg, who was responsible for the development and implementation of the «Prey» (2022), and it’s up to him to do the same with the upcoming «Predator: Badlands», which is due out in November. Until then, we’re going to tell you how the iconic alien feels in animation.

Pluses: high narrative dynamics; good brutal action within the animated format; attempts to expand the mythology; stylish animation; nice references to previous films; Minuses: some conventions inherent in the animation format, especially in action scenes; it's probably not possible to call the film a must-see within the franchise; the one-goal game is not very impressive; sometimes questions arise about the smoothness of movements in the animation (write in the comments if you have also encountered such a problem) 7.5 /10 Rating

«Predator: Killer of killers»

Genre animated science fiction action movie

Directors Dan Trachtenberg, Micho Ruteir

The roles were voiced by Lindsey LaVanshee, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Rick Gonzalez, Michael Bean

Premiere Hulu

Year of release 2025

Website IMDb

841 AD, Scandinavia. The tough Viking warrior Ursa seeks revenge for her father’s death, so she heads to the location of one particular tribe to deal with the local leader Zoran. 1609, feudal Japan. Two brothers, sons of a samurai, diverge, but 20 years later, one of them intends to pay back the debt to the offender. Troubled 1942, North Atlantic. The young American pilot Torres comes to the conclusion that enemy aircraft — is not the worst thing that awaits the squadron in the sky.

All of these heroes will have to face a ruthless alien who has already sharpened his blades, loaded his guns, and is ready to conquer new trophies.

For those familiar with the series of films, it is no secret that the leader of the doomed military unit, Major Dutch, was not the first to ask the question «what are you? In his «Prey», the current mastermind behind the franchise, Dan Trachtenberg, moved the action all the way back to the early 18th century, but now he’s gone even further and emphasized that the eternal confrontation is rooted in antiquity.

As you might guess, «Killer of Killers» is an anthology of three different storylines that are expected to come together in the final act. Each of them is given approximately 20 minutes, which implies a high density of dynamics and action — bloody, brutal, everything is as it should be.

Together with the climax, we get a laconic timeline of about twenty hours, full of events and quite exciting fights with the star of this show, the Predator.

However, the latter, against the background of physical and technological superiority, is devoid of at least the slightest ingenuity (if not stupid) in combat. At the same time, people always need to show remarkable ingenuity to claim success in an unequal battle — just remember the Dutchman who forged victory out of selected Central American mud and sticks. But because of this factor, there is a certain disappointment that the game is constantly going to one goal.

Of course, no matter how much cruelty and uncompromisingness the creators try to fill the action with, there is no escaping the obvious cartoonishness. Just as it is necessary to take into account the blatant conventions inherent in the animation format — they are especially noticeable in action scenes, because in «live-action» cinema, this would hardly work.

However, this is still much better than what, say, Netflix did with «Terminator» or the same Disney with «Star Wars» in «Tales», when it comes to short stories.

At the same time, Trachtenberg is trying to get away not only with the fanservice that is pleasing to the eye (or ear), which is commonly abused today, but also gradually expands the mythology. It is quite logical that real gladiatorial battles, and in the best traditions Ridley Scott with the presence of vile creatures in the arena, the alien hunter is like family. Air combat seems to be something new as well.

Yes, in terms of content, the authors have nowhere to go, and no time to go. But it has never been the main driving force in «Predator», so it’s not a big deal.

For example, a story about a warlike maiden who avenges her father’s death has already not the first Well, at least this week. As for the local tricks tomsk region in icy waters or on an airplane, which has migrated here, is still relevant at the box office. But in terms of an additional meeting with your favorite alien in an unusual format, this action movie works smoothly, without unnecessary talk and fuss.

Once again, the legendary pistol of the same age as the Lviv Brewery is seen in the frame, and this is one of the best moments of the movie. This ancient weapon became not only the winner’s trophy, but also a symbol of the fierce antagonism between man and the Predator. Trachtenberg does not forget to wink at «Prey», hinting at a potentially interesting development in the future.

It would be a stretch to call «Killer of Killers» a vital thing within the legendary franchise. But it’s a nice addition to the main series that will serve as a good aperitif before the upcoming «Badlands». Perhaps it is there that the formidable alien will be able to properly compensate for past failures and still change the scoreboard in his favor. So it’s your move, you monster.