Top 7 Cameras Worth Your Attention in 2025

At a time when every second smartphone owner considers himself or herself a photographer, and every first one is a future TikTok or YouTube star, choosing a camera is turning into a real quest. We have compiled the TOP 7 cameras that we think are worth your attention in 2025. The selection — includes models for different scenarios: for beginners, for those who shoot vlogs, for professionals, and even for those who just want «normal photos for a family holiday».

Selection criteria

It’s easy to get lost in the world of digital photography. But the truth is, there is no such thing as the perfect camera — there is only the one that is best suited for the task at hand. So before you pull a card out of your wallet (or just add it to your wish list on ek.ua), you should know exactly what to look for.

Matrix type

The larger the sensor, the better the detail, dynamic range, and handling of background blur (the so-called «bokeh»). But a larger sensor also means a larger body, a higher price, and heavier lenses. For vlogging, it’s often better to go with something lighter (Micro 4/3 or APS-C), but for pros, — full frame is almost a must-have. Also think ahead: what system do you choose? Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z — each has its optics, prices, and availability.

Resolution

Seriously, 24 megapixels — is already more than enough even for printing on canvas. Bigger is not always better. Higher resolution often leads to more noise and heavier files. You’ll also have to buy a bunch of SD cards. So don’t be fooled by «50 megapixels» — look at ISO quality, RAW processing, and color. In most cases, it’s better to invest in fast optics or reliable autofocus rather than the megapixel race.

Image stabilization

If you’re not a T-800 that can hold your camera steady even in an earthquake, then stabilization is your new best friend. It will help you shoot smudge-free handhelds, capture smooth videos, and avoid throwing every other frame in the trash. The best — matrix (IBIS), but optical (in lenses) is not far behind. Electronic — the last chance, but better than nothing.

Focusing

Modern cameras can do more than just sharpen. They can recognize eyes, track objects in motion, and prioritize multiple people in the frame. In 2025, AI-powered focusing is no longer futuristic, but a sustainable trend. The camera can identify animals, vehicles, birds, and even guess where you want to focus. If you plan to shoot action, street photography, or video — the autofocus system should work like a Swiss watch. And no, not a Casio.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Video

Even if you only want to «a little bit of video», we recommend that you do not neglect the recording performance. Today, 4K is already a standard. But support for 60 fps, log profiles, and an external microphone — this is a serious application for vlogging or short films.

Viewfinder and screen

For vlogging, it’s important that the display rotates on itself (selfie mode), for street photography, it should be as bright and touch-sensitive as possible, and for classic photographers, the viewfinder should not cause migraines. Also, pay attention to the refresh rate: 120 Hz gives you the smoothest visuals, and it’s a pleasure to aim with this.

Lenses

Compact or «soapbox» do not allow you to change the optics. But mirrorless and mirror-type lenses — flexibility for years. But remember: «carcass» — is just the beginning, and then you get hooked on the lens luggage. It’s good if the lens is included. For the first time, a kit lens will be enough, and it’s even better — if you decide on a mount right away because switching to another system is painful (both for your soul and your wallet).

Dimensions, weight, autonomy

Many great cameras are big and heavy, especially full-frame cameras. If you plan to travel, shoot daily, or just don’t want to put a strain on your shoulders, get something lighter. And be sure to check the battery life. 300 frames is the limit of survival, but 800 frames is enough to breathe easy. Also, check if the camera can be charged via USB-C. Powerbank in your backpack — and the camera is ready to go again.

If your camera doesn’t have Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, get ready for some old-school tambourine and cable dancing. Even better — it should be USB-C with charging, not the ancient microUSB that has been causing flashbacks since 2012.

The best all-around camera — Canon EOS R7 Canon EOS R7 — one of the most versatile cameras in its class. It’s perfect for a wide range of tasks — from family celebrations to sports shooting and even commercial video. If you’re looking for a camera «for all occasions», the EOS R7 is a great choice.

This 32.5 megapixel APS-C mirrorless camera features a CMOS sensor that delivers excellent detail and clarity.

Autofocus Canon EOS R7 is based on Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, with 651 focus zones that cover almost the entire frame. Eye, face, animal, and even vehicle recognition makes this camera a truly versatile tool.

The video camera shoots in 4K up to 30 frames per second, supports Canon Log 3 for extended dynamic range and 10-bit color, making it an interesting choice for both vloggers and those who want to try something more serious as a videographer.

Body Canon EOS R7 compact and lightweight — the camera fits well in the hand and the buttons are located so that they are easy to reach while shooting. The camera is also protected from dust and moisture, which adds to its reliability when working outdoors.

The 2.36-million-dot electronic viewfinder provides a good picture with minimal lag, and the 1.62-million-dot swivel touchscreen makes it easy to work with angles and menus.

IBIS — built-in five-axis image stabilization provides up to 7 stops of compensation (in real life — 4-5), which makes it possible to shoot without a tripod even in difficult conditions and at slow shutter speeds.

Price Canon EOS R7 currently starts from UAH 43,179 to 76,999 for a «body» without a lens. This camera is ideal for those who want one versatile camera for photos and videos, are not ready to overpay for excessive professionalism, but want flagship quality and comfort.

The best camera for beginners — Canon EOS R50

If you’ve just decided to leave the cozy harbor of smartphone photography, Canon EOS R50 — your first-class ticket. A camera that literally asks: «Don’t be afraid, you can do it». No complicated menus, no excessive buttons — just a lightweight body, a nice grip, and an interface that doesn’t make you want to throw the camera out the window after the fifth attempt to find the ISO.

The matrix here is 24.2 megapixels in APS-C format — that is, larger than in any smartphone, and this is enough for great nature shots and portraits. And most importantly, the Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus system is lightning fast, able to track eyes, faces, animals, and even moving objects.

Video capabilities Canon EOS R50 are also a pleasant surprise: 4K 30 fps with no cropping. There is also Full HD up to 120 fps, support for vertical video, and a microphone input for those who want to record sound without the «under-the-covers effect». The swivel touchscreen is a must-have for vlogging, the interface is intuitive, and transferring photos to your smartphone via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth is simple and hassle-free.

It’s compact (375 g with battery), lightweight, easy to use, and truly beginner-friendly. Even with the RF-S 18-45mm kit lens, this camera is already a camera you can feel good about shooting with.

Body Canon EOS R50 plastic, there is no stabilization on the sensor, but the price is appropriate — no fancy stuff. It’s ideal for beginners, bloggers, students, travel photographers, and those who want to upgrade from a smartphone to something more serious. The price is from 22,959 to 32,465 hryvnias.

The best camera for professionals — Nikon Z9

Nikon Z9 — is aimed at professionals working in challenging environments who value the highest possible quality and speed.

The sensor here is a full-frame CMOS with a resolution of 46 megapixels. It captures excellent images with incredible detail and excellent dynamic range.

Autofocus in Nikon Z9 — 493 focus points with deep learning technology to recognize faces, eyes, animals, and even vehicles. It works at lightning speed with almost no lag. This is a key feature for capturing dynamic events, sports, or wildlife.

Video is a whole other story. The Nikon Z9 supports 8K 60fps without cropping and 4K up to 120fps, plus 10-bit HDR output. These capabilities will conquer even the most demanding filmmakers and vloggers.

The camera body is made of magnesium alloy, fully sealed and protected from dust and moisture, weighing approximately 1340 grams — it’s not just for «pont», but for real work in the field. The ergonomics are excellent: easy-to-use buttons, two displays and a large viewfinder.

The built-in 5-axis IBIS stabilization provides up to 6 stops of compensation, which allows you to shoot handheld even at dusk and at long shutter speeds. The battery also lasts about 700 frames, which is — the norm for professional work.

There are all the necessary connectors: two memory card slots (CFexpress and XQD), micro HDMI, USB-C, audio inputs and outputs. A 5 GHz Wi-Fi connection with FTP support allows you to quickly transfer photos to the studio.

The disadvantage for some will be the price — from 178,375 to 224,904 UAH per body, which makes this camera unaffordable for many. But for a professional who values reliability and maximum quality, Nikon Z9 — true «workhorse».

The best camera for video blogging — Sony ZV-E10

Sony ZV-E10 — a real find for vloggers and content creators who want to get high-quality video with minimal effort, but not limited to a smartphone. This mirrorless camera is designed with the needs of those who shoot themselves, friends, or any live-action content in mind.

The first thing that catches your eye is the 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor, which provides a wide dynamic range and beautiful background blur that bloggers love. The size of the sensor is much larger than a smartphone sensor, so the picture is more «professional».

Autofocus — one of the key advantages Sony ZV-E10. Real-time Eye AF and Real-time Tracking work very quickly and reliably, focusing on the face or eyes even when the camera or person moves. This is invaluable for a vlogger.

A special feature is the large 180-degree swivel touchscreen — ideal for selfies and recording from different angles.

Video can be recorded in 4K at 30 frames per second without cropping (no «crop»), and in Full HD — up to 120 frames for smooth slow motion video. It also supports the S-Log3 profile, which provides more options for color correction in post-processing.

The built-in microphone with a windscreen protector does a great job of recording voice even outdoors, and for those who want even better quality, there is an external microphone input. This gives videobloggers the freedom to work with sound without unnecessary interference.

Body Sony ZV-E10 compact and lightweight — about 343 grams without a lens.

As for the disadvantages, the lack of built-in image stabilization (IBIS) forces you to use either stabilized optics or additional accessories. Also, the built-in microphone cannot be turned off without connecting an external one, which is sometimes annoying.

Overall Sony ZV-E10 — a versatile option for those who want to shoot video quickly and efficiently, but at the same time maintain mobility and simplicity. The camera costs from UAH 24,999 to 40,999, and it is suitable for those who are starting or already have a YouTube channel and want a better picture.

Best compact camera — Kodak Pixpro FZ45

Kodak PixPro FZ45 — «popular» option for those who want a simple and straightforward camera without unnecessary pathos and a 15-screen menu. Let’s start with the sensor: 1/2.3-inch CMOS with 16 megapixels — not a record-breaker, but at the level of the usual «soapboxes» of the last generation.

Pictures are sharp in good light, and this is more than enough for photos from vacations, holidays, or just everyday use. It is worth noting that noise appears in low light, but this is typical for cameras of this class.

Lens Kodak PixPro FZ45 offers a 4x optical zoom — modestly, but it works. Outdoors or on a walk, you can zoom in on objects without noticeable loss of quality. Additionally, there is a digital zoom, although we don’t recommend overusing it — the soapbox makes itself felt. The aperture is not too outstanding (f/3.0-6.6), so this camera definitely performs better in daylight.

As for the video, there’s Full HD recording at 30 frames per second, which is enough for home archives or YouTube without pretending to be a film festival. Sound — everything is simple, basic and to the point. There is also a separate video recording button — minimum clicks, maximum convenience.

Camera Kodak PixPro FZ45 is equipped with a 2.7-inch display — the screen is not touch-sensitive or rotatable, but it is enough for framing and viewing pictures. There is a built-in flash, macro mode, timer, and even face detection.

The FZ45 is powered by two AA batteries — some will say «old school», and some will say «it’s convenient: you just put in new ones and don’t worry».

The cost of 6,550 to 7,322 hryvnias makes Kodak PixPro FZ45 an affordable option in the basic compact camera category. A simple tool for taking photos without any headaches. And this is its main strength. And a little bit of 2000s vibe, yes.

Best mirrorless camera — Fujifilm X-T5

Fujifilm X-T5 — the pinnacle of mirrorless classics with a vibe of retro design and modern technology that will appeal to enthusiasts and professionals alike who value quality stills and video in a single body. The camera continues Fujifilm’s storied tradition of combining unique color reproduction with modern features.

First of all, Fujifilm X-T5 is equipped with a 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS V— flagship APS-C sensor that delivers incredible detail and wide dynamic range. Its unique structure without an optical low-pass filter allows for even greater clarity, which is especially noticeable at a large scale.

The autofocus system is also impressive: it’s fast, accurate, with 425 phase detection zones, and can recognize and track faces, eyes, and animals. For photographers who often work at a fast pace or with moving subjects, this is a huge plus.

The camera body is made of magnesium alloy with a high level of protection against dust and moisture — this makes Fujifilm X-T5 a reliable tool in all conditions, from rain to dusty winds. At the same time, the classic design with physical control dials adds a tactile pleasure to the shooting process.

The 3.69-million-dot electronic viewfinder delivers crisp, realistic images, while the large swiveling touchscreen makes framing easy.

Movie recording supports 4K 60fps with 10-bit recording, making Fujifilm X-T5 is an excellent choice for both creative video and commercial projects. The built-in image stabilization (IBIS) compensates for movement up to 6.0 stops, allowing you to capture clear shots even when you’re on the move.

The battery life is about 450 shots per charge, which is typical for mirrorless models in this class. In case of long sessions, it is worth taking care of an additional battery in advance.

On the downside, the camera is relatively expensive and requires a certain level of skill to unleash its 100% potential. Also, due to the high resolution of the files, photo processing requires a powerful PC.

Price Fujifilm X-T5 at the time of writing — about 65,993 to 91,149 UAH per body. A sensible choice for those who want to take photography seriously and appreciate the combination of classics, reliability, and modern technology.

The best budget camera — Sony A6400

Sony A6400 — ideal for those who want to take the first step into the world of mirrorless cameras, but still get a device with modern technology and good image quality.

Yes, the camera was released in 2019, but it still remains one of the best in the «budget professional» segment, as it offers many features that were previously available only in more expensive models.

The 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor provides excellent detail and color saturation. The sensor performs very well even in low light — ISO up to 32000 (expandable to 102400) allows you to take pictures with minimal noise in difficult conditions.

One of the main advantages Sony A6400 autofocus system: 425 phase-detection points with Real-time Eye AF and Real-time Tracking technology. The camera keeps focus even when moving and instantly responds to changes in the frame. For a budget device, this is a serious asset, especially for beginner photographers who are still learning how to hold the frame and focus.

In 4K mode Sony A6400 reads all pixels without binning, so you get videos with amazing detail and maximum clarity — no soap scum, even on fine textures. In addition, the camera supports S-Log3 and HLG for greater dynamic range — a big plus for vloggers and those who want more post-processing options.

The camera body is compact and lightweight — 403 grams without the lens. Comfortable ergonomics and a 180-degree swivel touchscreen make the Sony A6400 easy to shoot from a variety of angles, including selfies and videos.

Battery life Sony A6400 — up to 410 shots on a single charge. The camera supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, making it easy to share files and control remotely from your smartphone.

On the downside, the lack of built-in image stabilization (IBIS) slightly compromises the convenience of shooting without a tripod, especially in low light or when shooting video.

Price Sony A6400 on the Ukrainian market starts at around UAH 28,895 to 43,695 per body. This camera is best suited for those who want a professional level of quality without a mirror, a convenient autofocus system, and the ability to shoot 4K video — but without overpaying for excessive features.