PC of the month (May 2025)

Maksym Koliada

PC of the month (May 2025)

This month we are as serious as possible and have put together PC builds for you — in the tradition of true enthusiasts. No compromises, only the latest components, fresh platforms, and reasonable budgets. We start with a build for beginner gamers, go through a balanced mainstream, and end with an advanced PC.

Budget PC for 31500 UAH

Budget computers are not only about the lowest price, but also about the ability to get an enjoyable gaming experience without too many restrictions. To maintain an optimal balance between cost and performance, such builds are focused on popular Full HD (1080p) gaming. Yes, prices have risen significantly, so the «PC of the Month» classification has to adapt to the realities of the times. Today, the new gaming threshold is 750 US dollars or 31500 hryvnias.

Intel platform

Gaming PC «Budget PC» Price, UAH
Processor Intel Core i5-12400F 4199
Motherboard Asus PRIME B760M-A WIFI D4 5538
RAM 32 GB (2×16 GB) Kingston Fury Beast DDR4 3200 2530
Drive 1 TB Lexar NM620 NVMe 2439
Video card Palit GeForce RTX 4060 Infinity 2 13376
Cooler BOX 0
Power supply MSI MAG A550BNL 550W 1859
Body Deepcool CC560 1659
The entire PC 31600
Power consumption in games 260-280 W


i5-12400 F — 6 cores, 12 threads, Alder Lake architecture. No built-in video core, but with an attractive price. For 1080p — it’s almost perfect: the performance is more than enough, and the TDP is modest, so the BOX cooler is not just «you can leave», but it’s worth it — it does its job.

Asus PRIME B760M-A WiFi D4 — with normal VRM, PCIe 4.0 support, and built-in Wi-Fi 6. The perfect balance for a DDR4 platform: no overpricing for a big name, but everything you need — M.2, USB 3.2, and a reliable hardware base.

32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz — because 16 is no longer in fashion, especially for modern games that do not spare RAM Kingston Fury Beast — a reliable and proven lineup, plus a two-channel. You ask why a basic PC needs 32 GB, not 16 GB. Take a look, for example, at the system requirements of a recent The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

Lexar NM620 1 TB NVMe — speeds up to 3300 MB/s. Not a flagship, but for Windows + a few heavy games — just what you need.

Palit GeForce RTX 4060 Infinity 2 — with DLSS 3 support, hardware AV1 decoding, and low power consumption. Ideal for 1080p gaming.

AMD platform

Gaming PC «Budget PC» Price, UAH
Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 4625
Motherboard MSI B550M PRO-VDH WIFI 4687
RAM 32 GB (2×16 GB) Kingston Fury Beast DDR4 3200 2530
Drive 1 TB Lexar NM620 NVMe 2439
Video card Palit GeForce RTX 4060 Infinity 2 13376
Cooler BOX 0
Power supply MSI MAG A550BNL 550W 1859
Body Deepcool CC560 1659
The entire PC 31175
Power consumption in games 250-270 W

AMD Ryzen 5600X — will remain relevant in 2025, and that’s a fact. 6 cores, decent performance per clock cycle (IPC), energy efficiency, and a bundled BOX cooler that does the job. An adequate option for comfortable 1080p gaming without spending too much money.

Oregano MSI B550M PRO-VDH WiFi — budget, but with built-in Wi-Fi, which is nice. BIOS is stable, compatibility — no problems.

The rest of the components are unchanged. There’s no point in changing the GPU, RAM, or SSD, because the only difference between the builds is the combination of processor and chipset. Everything else works perfectly in both cases.

The optimal PC for ≈ 63,000 UAH

In fact, for many people, 1440p — is the «golden mean». For those who want to squeeze the most out of the mid-range, are not ready for 4K, but want a real «wow» effect in games. In this category, we are looking for the best solutions to keep high graphics presets, but without breaking the bank.

Intel platform

Gaming PC «Optimal» Price, UAH
Processor Intel Core i5-14400F 6799
Motherboard MSI B760M PROJECT ZERO 7296
RAM Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 2×16 GB 6000 MHz 4990
Drive 2xSSD Kingston NV3 SNV3S/1000G 5500
Video card Asus GeForce RTX 5060 Ti PRIME 16 GB 29393
Cooler be quiet! Pure Rock Pro 3 LX 2749
Power supply Seasonic G12 GC-850 (Gold) 4508
Body MSI MAG FORGE M100R 2616
The entire PC 62851
Power consumption in games 365-400 W

Intel i5-14400 F — an update of the hit i5-13400F. It has 10 cores (6 productive + 4 energy-efficient), so everything is fine with multithreading.

The BOX cooler is already a bit weak here, so we put in be quiet! Pure Rock Pro 3 LX — is not a flagship, but it is quiet, elegant, and cool.

MSI B760M Project Zero — with an original reverse design, where all connectors are at the back. Aesthetics + ventilation — bonuses.

32 GB of DDR5 6000 MHz is an appropriate choice, although there is no absolute dominance over the previous generation as such. А Kingston here — reliable choice.

Kingston NV3 SNV3S/1000G. Old, trusted friend — only best friend (c) And for maximum results, why not take two at once and use RAID 0 for even greater speed?

RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB — actually a new national hero. Performance at the level of 4070 in 2K with DLSS 4, AV1 codecs — all you need in 2025. But without PhysX.

Seasonic G12 GC-850 — «gold», stability, 10-year warranty. It will survive many future upgrades.

MSI MAG FORGE M100R — quiet, high-quality housing with space for air and liquid cooling.

AMD platform

Gaming PC «Optimal» Price, UAH
Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 7776
Motherboard MSI B650M GAMING PLUS WIFI 6699
RAM Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 2×16 GB 6000 MHz 4990
Drive 2xSSD Kingston NV3 SNV3S/1000G 5500
Video card Asus GeForce RTX 5060 Ti PRIME 16 GB 29393
Cooler be quiet! Pure Rock Pro 3 LX 2749
Power supply Seasonic G12 GC-850 (Gold) 4508
Body MSI MAG FORGE M100R 2616
The entire PC 63231
Power consumption in games 370-410 W


Ryzen 7600X — 6 Zen 4 cores, significantly faster than the previous generation. Hotter, but also more powerful, especially in games. It also requires a separate cooler, like Intel, but sometimes shows better performance in the same titles.

Oregano onB650 — with PCIe 5.0, which adds upgradeability. Everything else is identical.

Progressive PC for ≈ 103500 UAH

Here, we’re going to focus on 4K, because it’s not only an impressive picture, but also a tool for streamers, content creators, and anyone who wants to get the most out of modern technology. Of course, there is no talk of «fair» performance in native resolution. The build is progressive, but not top-of-the-line.

Intel platform

Gaming PC «Progressive» Price, UAH
Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 265K 15299
Motherboard MSI MAG Z790 TOMAHAWK WIFI DDR5 10849
RAM Patriot Memory Viper Venom DDR5 2x32GB 8399
Drive SSD Kingston KC3000 SKC3000D/2048G 6237
Video card Palit GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GamingPro 40408
Cooling system MSI MAG CORELIQUID I360 6483
Power supply MSI MPG PCIE5 850W 5499
Body Lian Li Lancool 216 4299
The entire PC 97473
Power consumption in games 510-530 W


Intel Ultra 7 265K — the new Arrow Lake line. E- and P-core, NPU support. Play and stream — simultaneously and seamlessly.

But it heats up — you need an SRO, so MSI MAG CORELIQUID I360 is a must-have here.

 

MSI MAG Z790 TOMAHAWK WIFI — maximum number of slots, good VRM, premium materials.

Patriot Memory Viper Venom DDR5 2x32Gb — not only for gaming, but also for work. The frequency — up to 6000 MHz, timings are optimized, and XMP profiles are charged without any extra tinkering in the BIOS.

Kingston KC3000 2 TB — time-tested speed and reliability.

RTX 5070 Ti — the actual successor to the 4080. DLSS 4, Multi Frame Generation, 16 GB — comfortable even in 4K Palit GamingPro — not reference but not bad cooling either.

MSI MPG PCIe 5 850W — ATX 3.0 certification, cables for RTX 50-series — Ready for future upgrades.

Lian Li Lancool 216 — the internal space is designed to meet modern standards: video cards up to 392 mm, watercoolers up to 360 mm, power supplies up to 220 mm. And most importantly — cable management is not only possible, but enjoyable.

AMD platform

Gaming PC «Progressive» Price, UAH
Processor AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D 23995
Motherboard MSI MAG B850 TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI 11715
RAM Patriot Memory Viper Venom DDR5 2×32 GB 8399
Drive SSD Kingston KC3000 SKC3000D/2048G 6237
Video card Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT AORUS ELITE 16 GB 37939
Cooling system MSI MAG CORELIQUID I360 6483
Power supply MSI MPG PCIE5 850W 5499
Body Lian Li Lancool 216 4299
The entire PC 104566
Power consumption in games 520-540 W


Ryzen 9800X3D — X3D gaming bestseller. Decent performance in 4K, but without NPU support and a bit finicky with cooling

Oregano on the B850 chipset — support everything newincluding PCIe 5.0.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT AORUS ELITE— alternative to RTX 5070 Ti. Without DLSS, but with FSR 4 Hot new!



