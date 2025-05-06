PC of the month (May 2025)

This month we are as serious as possible and have put together PC builds for you — in the tradition of true enthusiasts. No compromises, only the latest components, fresh platforms, and reasonable budgets. We start with a build for beginner gamers, go through a balanced mainstream, and end with an advanced PC.

Budget PC for ≈ 31500 UAH

Budget computers are not only about the lowest price, but also about the ability to get an enjoyable gaming experience without too many restrictions. To maintain an optimal balance between cost and performance, such builds are focused on popular Full HD (1080p) gaming. Yes, prices have risen significantly, so the «PC of the Month» classification has to adapt to the realities of the times. Today, the new gaming threshold is 750 US dollars or 31500 hryvnias.

Intel platform

Gaming PC «Budget PC» Price, UAH Processor Intel Core i5-12400F 4199 Motherboard Asus PRIME B760M-A WIFI D4 5538 RAM 32 GB (2×16 GB) Kingston Fury Beast DDR4 3200 2530 Drive 1 TB Lexar NM620 NVMe 2439 Video card Palit GeForce RTX 4060 Infinity 2 13376 Cooler BOX 0 Power supply MSI MAG A550BNL 550W 1859 Body Deepcool CC560 1659 The entire PC 31600 Power consumption in games 260-280 W

i5-12400 F — 6 cores, 12 threads, Alder Lake architecture. No built-in video core, but with an attractive price. For 1080p — it’s almost perfect: the performance is more than enough, and the TDP is modest, so the BOX cooler is not just «you can leave», but it’s worth it — it does its job. Asus PRIME B760M-A WiFi D4 — with normal VRM, PCIe 4.0 support, and built-in Wi-Fi 6. The perfect balance for a DDR4 platform: no overpricing for a big name, but everything you need — M.2, USB 3.2, and a reliable hardware base. Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more 32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz — because 16 is no longer in fashion, especially for modern games that do not spare RAM Kingston Fury Beast — a reliable and proven lineup, plus a two-channel. You ask why a basic PC needs 32 GB, not 16 GB. Take a look, for example, at the system requirements of a recent The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. Lexar NM620 1 TB NVMe — speeds up to 3300 MB/s. Not a flagship, but for Windows + a few heavy games — just what you need. Palit GeForce RTX 4060 Infinity 2 — with DLSS 3 support, hardware AV1 decoding, and low power consumption. Ideal for 1080p gaming. MSI MAG A550BNL 550W— a proven line with a small power reserve, and a reserve is always good. It has 80+ Bronze certification, which is more than enough for this configuration. Deepcool CC560 — with good ventilation, support for liquid cooling systems, and the ability to organize cables according to «feng shui». Compact but not stuffy. AMD platform Gaming PC «Budget PC» Price, UAH Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 4625 Motherboard MSI B550M PRO-VDH WIFI 4687 RAM 32 GB (2×16 GB) Kingston Fury Beast DDR4 3200 2530 Drive 1 TB Lexar NM620 NVMe 2439 Video card Palit GeForce RTX 4060 Infinity 2 13376 Cooler BOX 0 Power supply MSI MAG A550BNL 550W 1859 Body Deepcool CC560 1659 The entire PC 31175 Power consumption in games 250-270 W

AMD Ryzen 5600X — will remain relevant in 2025, and that’s a fact. 6 cores, decent performance per clock cycle (IPC), energy efficiency, and a bundled BOX cooler that does the job. An adequate option for comfortable 1080p gaming without spending too much money.

Oregano MSI B550M PRO-VDH WiFi — budget, but with built-in Wi-Fi, which is nice. BIOS is stable, compatibility — no problems.

The rest of the components are unchanged. There’s no point in changing the GPU, RAM, or SSD, because the only difference between the builds is the combination of processor and chipset. Everything else works perfectly in both cases.

The optimal PC for ≈ 63,000 UAH

In fact, for many people, 1440p — is the «golden mean». For those who want to squeeze the most out of the mid-range, are not ready for 4K, but want a real «wow» effect in games. In this category, we are looking for the best solutions to keep high graphics presets, but without breaking the bank.

Intel platform

Gaming PC «Optimal» Price, UAH Processor Intel Core i5-14400F 6799 Motherboard MSI B760M PROJECT ZERO 7296 RAM Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 2×16 GB 6000 MHz 4990 Drive 2xSSD Kingston NV3 SNV3S/1000G 5500 Video card Asus GeForce RTX 5060 Ti PRIME 16 GB 29393 Cooler be quiet! Pure Rock Pro 3 LX 2749 Power supply Seasonic G12 GC-850 (Gold) 4508 Body MSI MAG FORGE M100R 2616 The entire PC 62851 Power consumption in games 365-400 W

Intel i5-14400 F — an update of the hit i5-13400F. It has 10 cores (6 productive + 4 energy-efficient), so everything is fine with multithreading.

The BOX cooler is already a bit weak here, so we put in be quiet! Pure Rock Pro 3 LX — is not a flagship, but it is quiet, elegant, and cool.

MSI B760M Project Zero — with an original reverse design, where all connectors are at the back. Aesthetics + ventilation — bonuses.

32 GB of DDR5 6000 MHz is an appropriate choice, although there is no absolute dominance over the previous generation as such. А Kingston here — reliable choice.

Kingston NV3 SNV3S/1000G. Old, trusted friend — only best friend (c) And for maximum results, why not take two at once and use RAID 0 for even greater speed?

RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB — actually a new national hero. Performance at the level of 4070 in 2K with DLSS 4, AV1 codecs — all you need in 2025. But without PhysX.

Seasonic G12 GC-850 — «gold», stability, 10-year warranty. It will survive many future upgrades.

MSI MAG FORGE M100R — quiet, high-quality housing with space for air and liquid cooling.

AMD platform

Gaming PC «Optimal» Price, UAH Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 7776 Motherboard MSI B650M GAMING PLUS WIFI 6699 RAM Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 2×16 GB 6000 MHz 4990 Drive 2xSSD Kingston NV3 SNV3S/1000G 5500 Video card Asus GeForce RTX 5060 Ti PRIME 16 GB 29393 Cooler be quiet! Pure Rock Pro 3 LX 2749 Power supply Seasonic G12 GC-850 (Gold) 4508 Body MSI MAG FORGE M100R 2616 The entire PC 63231 Power consumption in games 370-410 W



Ryzen 7600X — 6 Zen 4 cores, significantly faster than the previous generation. Hotter, but also more powerful, especially in games. It also requires a separate cooler, like Intel, but sometimes shows better performance in the same titles.

Oregano onB650 — with PCIe 5.0, which adds upgradeability. Everything else is identical.

Progressive PC for ≈ 103500 UAH

Here, we’re going to focus on 4K, because it’s not only an impressive picture, but also a tool for streamers, content creators, and anyone who wants to get the most out of modern technology. Of course, there is no talk of «fair» performance in native resolution. The build is progressive, but not top-of-the-line.

Intel platform