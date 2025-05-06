PC of the month (May 2025)

This month we are as serious as possible and have put together PC builds for you — in the tradition of true enthusiasts. No compromises, only the latest components, fresh platforms, and reasonable budgets. We start with a build for beginner gamers, go through a balanced mainstream, and end with an advanced PC.
Budget PC for ≈ 31500 UAH
Budget computers are not only about the lowest price, but also about the ability to get an enjoyable gaming experience without too many restrictions. To maintain an optimal balance between cost and performance, such builds are focused on popular Full HD (1080p) gaming. Yes, prices have risen significantly, so the «PC of the Month» classification has to adapt to the realities of the times. Today, the new gaming threshold is 750 US dollars or 31500 hryvnias.
Intel platform
|Gaming PC «Budget PC»
|Price, UAH
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-12400F
|4199
|Motherboard
|Asus PRIME B760M-A WIFI D4
|5538
|RAM
|32 GB (2×16 GB) Kingston Fury Beast DDR4 3200
|2530
|Drive
|1 TB Lexar NM620 NVMe
|2439
|Video card
|Palit GeForce RTX 4060 Infinity 2
|13376
|Cooler
|BOX
|0
|Power supply
|MSI MAG A550BNL 550W
|1859
|Body
|Deepcool CC560
|1659
|The entire PC
|31600
|Power consumption in games
|260-280 W
i5-12400 F — 6 cores, 12 threads, Alder Lake architecture. No built-in video core, but with an attractive price. For 1080p — it’s almost perfect: the performance is more than enough, and the TDP is modest, so the BOX cooler is not just «you can leave», but it’s worth it — it does its job.
Asus PRIME B760M-A WiFi D4 — with normal VRM, PCIe 4.0 support, and built-in Wi-Fi 6. The perfect balance for a DDR4 platform: no overpricing for a big name, but everything you need — M.2, USB 3.2, and a reliable hardware base.
32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz — because 16 is no longer in fashion, especially for modern games that do not spare RAM Kingston Fury Beast — a reliable and proven lineup, plus a two-channel. You ask why a basic PC needs 32 GB, not 16 GB. Take a look, for example, at the system requirements of a recent The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.
Lexar NM620 1 TB NVMe — speeds up to 3300 MB/s. Not a flagship, but for Windows + a few heavy games — just what you need.
Palit GeForce RTX 4060 Infinity 2 — with DLSS 3 support, hardware AV1 decoding, and low power consumption. Ideal for 1080p gaming.
AMD platform
|Gaming PC «Budget PC»
|Price, UAH
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|4625
|Motherboard
|MSI B550M PRO-VDH WIFI
|4687
|RAM
|32 GB (2×16 GB) Kingston Fury Beast DDR4 3200
|2530
|Drive
|1 TB Lexar NM620 NVMe
|2439
|Video card
|Palit GeForce RTX 4060 Infinity 2
|13376
|Cooler
|BOX
|0
|Power supply
|MSI MAG A550BNL 550W
|1859
|Body
|Deepcool CC560
|1659
|The entire PC
|31175
|Power consumption in games
|250-270 W
AMD Ryzen 5600X — will remain relevant in 2025, and that’s a fact. 6 cores, decent performance per clock cycle (IPC), energy efficiency, and a bundled BOX cooler that does the job. An adequate option for comfortable 1080p gaming without spending too much money.
Oregano MSI B550M PRO-VDH WiFi — budget, but with built-in Wi-Fi, which is nice. BIOS is stable, compatibility — no problems.
The rest of the components are unchanged. There’s no point in changing the GPU, RAM, or SSD, because the only difference between the builds is the combination of processor and chipset. Everything else works perfectly in both cases.
The optimal PC for ≈ 63,000 UAH
In fact, for many people, 1440p — is the «golden mean». For those who want to squeeze the most out of the mid-range, are not ready for 4K, but want a real «wow» effect in games. In this category, we are looking for the best solutions to keep high graphics presets, but without breaking the bank.
Intel platform
|Gaming PC «Optimal»
|Price, UAH
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-14400F
|6799
|Motherboard
|MSI B760M PROJECT ZERO
|7296
|RAM
|Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 2×16 GB 6000 MHz
|4990
|Drive
|2xSSD Kingston NV3 SNV3S/1000G
|5500
|Video card
|Asus GeForce RTX 5060 Ti PRIME 16 GB
|29393
|Cooler
|be quiet! Pure Rock Pro 3 LX
|2749
|Power supply
|Seasonic G12 GC-850 (Gold)
|4508
|Body
|MSI MAG FORGE M100R
|2616
|The entire PC
|62851
|Power consumption in games
|365-400 W
Intel i5-14400 F — an update of the hit i5-13400F. It has 10 cores (6 productive + 4 energy-efficient), so everything is fine with multithreading.
The BOX cooler is already a bit weak here, so we put in be quiet! Pure Rock Pro 3 LX — is not a flagship, but it is quiet, elegant, and cool.
MSI B760M Project Zero — with an original reverse design, where all connectors are at the back. Aesthetics + ventilation — bonuses.
32 GB of DDR5 6000 MHz is an appropriate choice, although there is no absolute dominance over the previous generation as such. А Kingston here — reliable choice.
Kingston NV3 SNV3S/1000G. Old, trusted friend — only best friend (c) And for maximum results, why not take two at once and use RAID 0 for even greater speed?
RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB — actually a new national hero. Performance at the level of 4070 in 2K with DLSS 4, AV1 codecs — all you need in 2025. But without PhysX.
Seasonic G12 GC-850 — «gold», stability, 10-year warranty. It will survive many future upgrades.
MSI MAG FORGE M100R — quiet, high-quality housing with space for air and liquid cooling.
AMD platform
|Gaming PC «Optimal»
|Price, UAH
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
|7776
|Motherboard
|MSI B650M GAMING PLUS WIFI
|6699
|RAM
|Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 2×16 GB 6000 MHz
|4990
|Drive
|2xSSD Kingston NV3 SNV3S/1000G
|5500
|Video card
|Asus GeForce RTX 5060 Ti PRIME 16 GB
|29393
|Cooler
|be quiet! Pure Rock Pro 3 LX
|2749
|Power supply
|Seasonic G12 GC-850 (Gold)
|4508
|Body
|MSI MAG FORGE M100R
|2616
|The entire PC
|63231
|Power consumption in games
|370-410 W
Ryzen 7600X — 6 Zen 4 cores, significantly faster than the previous generation. Hotter, but also more powerful, especially in games. It also requires a separate cooler, like Intel, but sometimes shows better performance in the same titles.
Oregano onB650 — with PCIe 5.0, which adds upgradeability. Everything else is identical.
Progressive PC for ≈ 103500 UAH
Here, we’re going to focus on 4K, because it’s not only an impressive picture, but also a tool for streamers, content creators, and anyone who wants to get the most out of modern technology. Of course, there is no talk of «fair» performance in native resolution. The build is progressive, but not top-of-the-line.
Intel platform
|Gaming PC «Progressive»
|Price, UAH
|Processor
|Intel Core Ultra 7 265K
|15299
|Motherboard
|MSI MAG Z790 TOMAHAWK WIFI DDR5
|10849
|RAM
|Patriot Memory Viper Venom DDR5 2x32GB
|8399
|Drive
|SSD Kingston KC3000 SKC3000D/2048G
|6237
|Video card
|Palit GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GamingPro
|40408
|Cooling system
|MSI MAG CORELIQUID I360
|6483
|Power supply
|MSI MPG PCIE5 850W
|5499
|Body
|Lian Li Lancool 216
|4299
|The entire PC
|97473
|Power consumption in games
|510-530 W
Intel Ultra 7 265K — the new Arrow Lake line. E- and P-core, NPU support. Play and stream — simultaneously and seamlessly.
But it heats up — you need an SRO, so MSI MAG CORELIQUID I360 is a must-have here.
MSI MAG Z790 TOMAHAWK WIFI — maximum number of slots, good VRM, premium materials.
Patriot Memory Viper Venom DDR5 2x32Gb — not only for gaming, but also for work. The frequency — up to 6000 MHz, timings are optimized, and XMP profiles are charged without any extra tinkering in the BIOS.
Kingston KC3000 2 TB — time-tested speed and reliability.
RTX 5070 Ti — the actual successor to the 4080. DLSS 4, Multi Frame Generation, 16 GB — comfortable even in 4K Palit GamingPro — not reference but not bad cooling either.
MSI MPG PCIe 5 850W — ATX 3.0 certification, cables for RTX 50-series — Ready for future upgrades.
Lian Li Lancool 216 — the internal space is designed to meet modern standards: video cards up to 392 mm, watercoolers up to 360 mm, power supplies up to 220 mm. And most importantly — cable management is not only possible, but enjoyable.
AMD platform
|Gaming PC «Progressive»
|Price, UAH
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
|23995
|Motherboard
|MSI MAG B850 TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI
|11715
|RAM
|Patriot Memory Viper Venom DDR5 2×32 GB
|8399
|Drive
|SSD Kingston KC3000 SKC3000D/2048G
|6237
|Video card
|Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT AORUS ELITE 16 GB
|37939
|Cooling system
|MSI MAG CORELIQUID I360
|6483
|Power supply
|MSI MPG PCIE5 850W
|5499
|Body
|Lian Li Lancool 216
|4299
|The entire PC
|104566
|Power consumption in games
|520-540 W
Ryzen 9800X3D — X3D gaming bestseller. Decent performance in 4K, but without NPU support and a bit finicky with cooling
Oregano on the B850 chipset — support everything newincluding PCIe 5.0.
Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT AORUS ELITE— alternative to RTX 5070 Ti. Without DLSS, but with FSR 4 Hot new!
