TOP 8 keyboards: for gaming, office, text, and complete Zen

What does an office clerk, a gamer, a science fiction writer, and a designer have in common? That’s right: the keyboard. It’s the one that takes the strokes of our fingers every day, supports our procrastination impulses, and sometimes even helps us win battles in CS 2. In this top list, we’ve compiled keyboards by key categories — from budget to gaming.

Keyboard selection criteria

Appointment

The first step is to determine what tasks you are buying it for. This will help you avoid overpaying for unnecessary features and choose the best option.

For office and school use, quiet operation, easy typing, and compactness are important.

For — games, you need mechanics, fast response, macro support, backlighting, and anti-ghosting.

For working with texts — ergonomics, comfortable keystroke, correct layout.

For programmers — clear operation, customization, additional function keys.

For mobile solutions or laptops — wireless, lightweight, compact, Bluetooth.

For example, you shouldn’t buy a mechanical keyboard for your office – clicks can annoy your colleagues and lead to unnecessary expenses.

Key type

The type of switch determines the feel, volume, durability, and price.

Membrane — quiet, cheaper, soft, but less durable. Suitable for office use.

Mechanical — accurate, reliable, with a distinct click or tactile feedback. Great for gaming and word processing.

Hybrid —s try to combine the advantages of both types, but often fall short of the mechanics.

Mechanical switches are different: for example, Cherry MX Red is smooth and quiet, Blue is loud with a click, and Brown is something in between. This has a significant impact on comfort and purpose.

Form factor and layout

Key size and layout are important for convenience, especially if you have a limited workspace.

Full-size (100%) — with a full set of keys, including the Numpad.

Without Numpad (TKL, 80%) — more compact, retains function keys, convenient for gaming and work.

Compact (60-75%) — no separate units, save space, but takes some getting used to.

Ergonomic — divided into two parts or with a curve, designed to reduce the strain on the wrist.

You should also consider the type of layout: ANSI (American) or ISO (European). They differ in the shape of the Enter and Shift keys, the presence of additional keys, etc.

Connection type

The choice depends on whether stability or mobility is more important.

Wired — stable connection, no delays, no need to charge.

Wireless — convenient for laptops, clean desk, but may have latency, require charging or batteries.

Hybrid — a universal solution that combines both options.

Specify the battery life — some models work for weeks without recharging, while others run out after a few days of active use.

Additional features

These elements are optional, but can have a significant impact on comfort.

The — backlight can be single-color or RGB, helps you work in the dark, and creates an atmosphere.

Multimedia keys/wheels — for volume control, launching programs.

The wrist rest — improves ergonomics, especially when working for long periods of time.

Programmable keys — are useful for games, automating tasks, and working with macros.

Liquid spill protection — reduces the risk of damage from accidental «coffee accidents».

Best Gaming Keyboard — Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

Razer BlackWidow V4 75% — the concentrated essence of gaming excitement, compressed to 75%, with almost no compromises. It’s designed for those who want everything at once: hot-swappable switches (yes, even Razer has it already!), pads for a softer ride, and an FR4 board that absorbs vibrations better than coffee absorbs Monday.

Razer has taken the matter seriously here: the keyboard sounds deeper, clicks more pleasantly, and gives the very tactile magic for which we love mechanics.

There’s also a multimedia wheel and Chroma RGB backlighting with customization for each key. Everything is customizable. And the body is aluminum, like the flagship, heavy and monolithic, resistant to rage quits because every player has them. Razer BlackWidow V4 75% — a great option for eSports players, streamers, and fans of top-of-the-line hardware who appreciate the balance between compactness, functionality, and «wow» feel. Its price ranges from 7,299 to 13,399 UAH. The best budget keyboard — OfficePro SK360 OfficePro SK360 — a simple and affordable membrane keyboard option for those who believe that «economy should be» economy. It connects via USB Type A, making it universal for most PCs. The standard key layout with a Ukrainian layout provides a comfortable typing experience. Keyboard has a basic design without additional features, but it performs its main task without any problems. The membrane switches provide a softer press than mechanical ones, which may be more convenient for those who work a lot at the computer or type regularly. For a budget keyboard, it’s a pretty good alternative.

The keyboard is quite compact, which saves space on your desk. However, compared to more expensive models, OfficePro SK360 has certain limitations: there is no backlight, and the keys are membrane-based, which reduces durability and tactile sensations.

It doesn’t surprise or irritate — it just works. Sometimes that’s enough. But the price will still pleasantly surprise you: from 488 to 859 hryvnias.

The best keyboard for office work and study — Dell KB216

Dell KB216 — a simple and reliable membrane keyboard for those looking for an effective tool for office work and study without spending too much money. This model offers excellent quality at an affordable price, making it a good option for those who spend most of their time at the computer working with documents, spreadsheets, or online resources.

The keyboard has a wired connection, which guarantees stable signal transmission without delays or interference. This is especially important for long typing sessions Dell KB216 compact in size, with a classic key layout, including a numeric pad for easy calculation.

Although KB216 does not have a backlight, which can be a disadvantage in low light, its simplicity and convenience compensate for the absence of this additional element. It won’t distract you with unnecessary features and settings, which is ideal for those looking for a hassle-free working tool.

Dell KB216 — a reliable and affordable choice for those who need a simple and effective tool for office work and study. The keyboard costs from 450 to 1,399 UAH.

Best mechanical keyboard — Asus ROG Strix Scope II RX

Asus ROG Strix Scope II RX — a keyboard that exceeds your expectations when it comes to mechanical switches and style. It combines high performance, stylish design and all the features you need for gaming and work.

The main feature of this keyboard is the ROG RX mechanical switches, which provide linear travel and fast key response without unnecessary noise. It is ideal not only for intense gaming, but also for fast typing at work or school.

Keyboard Asus ROG Strix Scope II RX is equipped with a bright RGB backlight with Aura Sync support. This allows you to create impressive lighting effects, synchronize them with other Asus devices, and customize the backlighting of each key individually for maximum effect. This backlighting not only looks stylish, but also helps you navigate in the dark, especially during nighttime gaming.

Asus ROG Strix Scope II RX — it’s a great choice for gamers and those who want a keyboard with the maximum level of customization and style at their workplace. Its price varies from 5,632 to 8,999 UAH.

The best keyboard for typing — Logitech Ergo K860

Logitech Ergo K860 — a kind of rehabilitation center for tired fingers and wrists. Its ergonomic shape with horizontal and vertical curves adapts to your hands, making them stay in a natural position. And the soft, triple wrist rest — is like an orthopedic pillow in the world of keyboards. After just a few hours of typing, you start to notice the difference: less tension in the forearms, comfortable wrist positioning, and no «tunnel vision», so to speak.

У K860 The keyboard area is separated, which means that both hands work independently, without shifting shoulders and spine in an attempt to reach the center. Some might say that it takes some getting used to — and they’d be right. But once you get used to it, the keyboard offers a new level of convenience, especially for those who live in Google Docs, Word, or VS Code. It’s a great option for journalists, copywriters, programmers, and anyone who considers the keyboard their main work tool.

The keystrokes are quiet — membrane keys work almost silently, but with a pleasant tactile feedback. It’s not mechanical, but it’s also not a typical «office keyboard»: every keystroke feels thoughtful and tangible. Plus, Logitech Ergo K860 Supports Bluetooth and USB receiver, which allows you to quickly switch between multiple devices — for example, a laptop, tablet, and PC.

The only downside is the lack of backlighting, which makes nighttime work less convenient, and the high price. But if you want a keyboard to be more than just a set of buttons, Logitech Ergo K860 will quickly pay for itself in comfort. «Oh, finally, nothing hurts after eight hours of typing». The price for this sensation ranges from 4,761 to 8,252 hryvnias.

The best keyboard with RGB backlighting — Glorious GMMK TKL

Glorious GMMK TKL — a keyboard for those who want to take control of RGB. The harmonious TKL-format (without a Num-block) frees up space for the mouse, leaving maximum convenience for gaming and work. RGB backlighting here is not just «is» — it is addressable, fully customizable in Glorious Core, supports dozens of effects, profiles, and the creation of your own light scenarios.

Real power Glorious GMMK TKL — in its hot-swap sockets. You can install Cherry, Gateron, Kailh, Akko switches, any 3-way or 5-way switch. One day — linear for silence, the next — clicks for high. It’s like a LEGO set for an enthusiast. A heavy metal plate adds tangible weight and stability — the keyboard does not slip or wobble.

Keycaps are ABS as standard, but the brand supports customization by 200%: if you want PBT, change it, if you want SA profile, please do. The stabilizers are partially lubricated out of the box, but enthusiasts often improve them on their own for an even smoother ride and clearer sound.

Overall build quality Glorious GMMK TKL — Above average, the keyboard sounds much more expensive than its price — almost like a custom keyboard several times pricier. It costs from 3,612 to 5,899 UAH.

Best wireless keyboard — Logitech MX Keys S

Logitech MX Keys S — a wireless keyboard that combines stylish design, comfort, and functionality. It has low-profile keys that provide quiet and fast typing, making it ideal for office work or long typing sessions. The keyboard supports simultaneous connection of up to three devices via Bluetooth or USB receiver, allowing you to conveniently switch between different devices without having to connect or disconnect cables.

Main advantages Logitech MX Keys S is its ergonomic design. The keys have a soft stroke and an optimal distance between them. In addition, the keyboard is equipped with built-in sensors that activate the backlight when your hands approach, which increases the ease of use in low light conditions.

Logitech MX Keys S also has a high battery life, providing up to 10 days of operation on a single battery charge (with backlight) or up to 5 months without backlight. This makes it a convenient choice for people who don’t want to constantly worry about recharging their keyboard.

However, for users looking for a mechanical keyboard or a model with a crisp tactile response, this option may seem too soft. The membrane keys are less sensitive, and for gamers or those who often work with graphic programs, this may not be ideal. The price of the model is from 4,169 to 7,728 UAH.

Best ergonomic keyboard — Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Desktop

Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Desktop — a keyboard specially designed for users looking for an ergonomic design for long periods of computer work. Its key features include a curved shape that reduces wrist strain and keys that are conveniently positioned for natural hand positioning. The keyboard is also equipped with a special wrist rest, which further supports comfort during long typing sessions.

One of the features Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Desktop is that the keyboard has a split design with separate sections for the left and right hand. This allows users to avoid overexertion and reduces the likelihood of wrist or shoulder pain, which is typical with traditional keyboards.

The included mouse also has an ergonomic design that supports the natural position of the hand, which reduces strain. But let’s be honest, it’s just a nice bonus.

Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Desktop is comfortable for office or home use, as its design reduces fatigue during prolonged use. The silent wireless connection via USB receiver allows you to keep your workspace free of cables and provides comfortable use without restrictions.

However, it is worth noting that although the design is very comfortable, it is still a membrane keyboard that does not provide tactile feedback like mechanical models. For some users, this may be a disadvantage, but the upside is the price. Price for Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Desktop ranges from UAH 1,799 to UAH 3,584.