Tesla, move over: the new Xpeng G7 offers up to 702 km of range, adaptive suspension, and a price starting at $27325

The electric car race in China is gaining new momentum. Xpeng, a company that has long been declares itself as a serious player in the electric car markethas officially unveiled its new Xpeng G7 crossover. This electric vehicle has every chance of becoming a powerful competitor Tesla Model Y and a new one Xiaomi YU7. After all, it offers attractive features and an extremely aggressive price.

Features of the Xpeng G7

The Xpeng G7 is built on a rear-wheel drive platform and has a 292 hp (218 kW) electric motor that produces 450 Nm of torque. It allows acceleration to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds. The range, according to the Chinese CLTC standard, is 602 to 702 km, depending on the battery capacity and wheel size. Buyers can choose one of two LFP batteries: 68.5 kWh or 80.8 kWh.

Xpeng’s 5C fast charging technology allows you to replenish the charge in 10 minutes, enough to cover 436 km. Charging from 0 to 80% takes only 12 minutes. In addition, the car supports the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, which makes it possible to power external devices with a capacity of up to 6 kW — for example, an electric stove or coffee maker at a campsite.

The suspension with an adaptive system based on artificial intelligence adapts to road conditions in milliseconds, providing a level of comfort that, according to the manufacturer, surpasses even the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Model Y.

The new Xpeng G7 boasts larger dimensions than the Tesla Model Y. It is 4892 mm long, 1925 mm wide, 1655 mm high, and has a wheelbase of 2890 mm. The spacious interior is a key factor for many families and a major advantage in the crowded Chinese crossover market.

As a result, there is more than enough space for luggage. The main trunk has a useful volume of 819 liters, with the seats folded down, this figure increases to 2277 liters. There is also 120 liters of space for transporting things under the floor and a 42-liter front trunk.

Design and interior

Externally, the G7 looks modern and restrained. The front end is made in the corporate style of the second generation X Face with narrow daytime running lights connected by an LED strip. The rear lights are called Star Ring. The aerodynamic drag coefficient is 0.238. It is slightly higher than that of the Model Y (0.230), but still impressive.

The interior is based on the principle of minimalism. Physical buttons have disappeared, and control is concentrated in the central 15.6-inch screen of the infotainment system, based on the Snapdragon 8295 chip. The highlight of the cabin is the huge 87-inch AR-HUD display, developed in conjunction with Huawei, which displays important information directly on the windshield.

The cabin has 20 speakers, two 50W wireless charging modules, and a panoramic roof. Second-row passengers get an 8-inch screen, personalized climate settings, a folding table, and wireless charging.

The Ultra version is equipped with two Turing chips with 2250 TOPS computing power, which enables Level 3 autonomous driving. This feature is expected to become available through a software update by the end of 2025. The standard versions use two Nvidia Orin-X chips (508 TOPS performance).

Xpeng G7 price

G7 Max (602 km) — 195,800 yuan ($27,325). This is 26% less than the starting price of the Tesla Model Y in China;

G7 Max (702 km) — 205,800 yuan ($28,720);

G7 Ultra (702 km) — 225,800 yuan ($31,510).

Those who order the G7 Ultra by July 31 will receive Nappa leather trim and an electric door as a gift.

This model immediately caused a stir. The first 10 thousand orders were placed in just 9 minutes.

Source: electrek, arenaev