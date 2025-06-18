TOP 9 air conditioners — a choice for every budget in the summer of 2025

When temperature outside the window consistently exceeds +30 °C, air conditioning ceases to be a luxury and becomes an indispensable element of a comfortable life. Modern models have long gone beyond just cooling: they purify the air, keep it warm in winter and connect to smartphones for convenient control, and sometimes even a little more. We have collected a selection of air conditioners — from affordable budget options to premium models with a wide range of features — to make your choice as easy and informed as possible. And which air conditioner do you use — share your experience in the comments!

Selection criteria

Type of air conditioner

The most common options are split systems with an outdoor and indoor unit. They are optimal in terms of price, efficiency, and noise level. If it is not possible to install an outdoor unit (for example, in a rented apartment or office), then a mobile air conditioner will be a temporary but working solution. Portable models are easy to install, but noisy and less efficient.

Inverter models are an undeniable trend in recent years. They regulate power smoothly, consume less electricity, are quieter, and last longer. If your budget allows, the choice is obvious: only an inverter.

Performance and cooling area

The easiest rule to follow is: ≈1 kW of cooling capacity per 10 m² of space with normal thermal insulation. But this is a very general rule. You should take into account the height of the ceilings, the orientation of the windows, the number of household appliances, people, and heat sources. For a kitchen or sunny room — add a margin.

For example, 2.5 kW — for a room of ≈ 20-25 m², 3.5 kW — ≈ 30 m², 5-7 kW — for large living rooms or offices. If the thermal insulation is weak or the room gets very hot, aim for 0.15-0.2 kW per 1 m². It is not worth choosing an air conditioner «close to» — it is better to choose with a small margin, but without fanaticism.

Noise level

A comfortable air conditioner in 2025 has a noise level in «Sleep» mode of less than 25 dB. Inverter models can operate so quietly that you’ll forget they’re even on. A value of 19-21 dB is a sign of top models, although in real conditions, the indicators may be higher. It is worth focusing not only on technical specifications, but also on independent tests.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Portable models are much worse: 45-52 dB in reality, i.e. at the level of a normal conversation. If you don’t sleep with the air conditioner on — it’s not critical, but a stationary solution is better for the bedroom.

Modes and functions

Minimum set — cooling, dehumidification, ventilation, and heating. The latter mode often operates at temperatures as low as -5 °C, but high-quality inverter air conditioners can effectively heat at -15 °C or even -25 °C. This is ideal for the off-season or off-grid heating, although the stability of operation depends on the specific model, heat exchanger, and anti-icing protection.

In 2025, more and more models have self-cleaning steam functions, UV sterilization or high-temperature disinfection of the heat exchanger — this is useful for allergy sufferers and families with children.

Useful features include ionization, plasma filters, antibacterial inserts, and self-diagnostics. Budget models have basic filtration, but the higher the price — the more levels of purification (for example, Cold Plasma, Silver Ion).

Remote control and management

A must-have element is an informative remote control with backlighting and energy saving mode. It is ideal if there is a temperature sensor on the remote control (conditional iFeel or similar) — then the climate is maintained as accurately as possible near the user, and not near the ceiling.

Control via Wi-Fi from a mobile application — a common feature for a long time. Check whether a separate Wi-Fi module is required — some models require a separate purchase. Top and mid-range models often have support for smart home integration — Google Home, Apple HomeKit, Matter, SmartThings. Energy efficiency and environmental friendliness SEER (cooling) and SCOP (heating) ratings are key energy efficiency markers. SEER 6.1 corresponds to A++ class, and 8.5 — A+++. They demonstrate how much cooling or heating a system can provide per unit of energy consumed. It is important to pay attention to the type of refrigerant. R32 — is a more modern, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly option compared to R410A or R22. In 2025, it will become the market standard, in particular because of its lower global warming potential (GWP).

Some models have ultra-low standby power modes (0.5 watts or less) — a small but useful feature for cost-conscious users.

Design and dimensions

The outdoor unit of classic split systems is standard, but the indoor unit can be stylish. The Mitsubishi Zen, Daikin Perfera or LG ArtCool lines already look like designer décor.

For small rooms, choose compact indoor units that do not disturb the interior. Mobile air conditioners — usually bulky and more reminiscent of household appliances such as a vacuum cleaner.

Brand and service

Proven brands — Gree, Midea, Daikin, Mitsubishi, Haier, Samsung, LG, Cooper&Hunter. It is important to have an official warranty (up to 3 years) and quality service in your locality.

If the air conditioner breaks down during the peak of summer, it is important to get service quickly — check if there are authorized centers in the region. This allows you to avoid waiting for weeks for repairs.

The best budget air conditioner — Hyundai ARN07PTUAWF4

A classic of the budget segment that doesn’t look like an anachronism even in 2025 Hyundai ARN07PTUAWF4 — a simple, reliable and quite functional split that will confidently cover the basic cooling needs of a small room up to 20 m². A non-inverter model — i.e., without infinitely variable power control — but with the Toshiba GMCC compressor, which has long proven to be stable.

Despite the price tag of UAH 10,283 to 10,999, it has a rather nice set of features: dehumidification mode, ventilation, I-Feel with a temperature sensor on the remote control, night mode, and even a self-cleaning function. The noise of the indoor unit is at a minimum of 27 dB, which means that it can be placed in the bedroom without much discomfort. In turbo mode, of course, it is louder, but this is no longer a scenario for sleeping.

Important: although Hyundai ARN07PTUAWF4 does not have built-in Wi-Fi, it supports connection via an external module (NWF-04). In conjunction with the Smart Life app, you will receive remote control from your phone, schedules, timers — everything you need in the summer. Freon — modern R32, environmentally friendly and energy efficient, which adds a plus to the karma of eco-friendly solutions.

About the design Hyundai ARN07PTUAWF4 — nothing out of the ordinary, but not «a unit from 2005». It’s compact, neat, and will fit into any interior. The model also has protection against voltage surges, which is not a superfluous feature.

Of course, an inverter system would be quieter and more energy efficient in the long run. But in this segment, this is rare. And if you want the maximum for the minimum — Hyundai ARN07PTUAWF4 looks very convincing.

The best mobile air conditioner — Electrolux EXP26U339CW

This one portable air conditioner has a lot to please a potential user: no installation, easy start-up and modern design Electrolux Comfort 600— a monoblock with R290 freon, which cools a room up to 25-40 m², having a low environmental impact and good efficiency.

Cooling capacity — 2.6 kW (9000 BTU), which corresponds to energy efficiency class A++. The optional window kit (sold separately) can save up to 28% energy thanks to better sealing.

Noise level Electrolux EXP26U339CW— approximately 64 dB, which is normal for mobile models, but much louder than split systems. Nevertheless, ventilation, dehumidification, automatic mode and night function make it a rather versatile solution

R290 — a modern, environmentally friendly solution with a GWP 99.8% lower than R410A. With an LED display, self-diagnosis, automatic evaporation pump and rotary wheels, you have everything you need to keep your air conditioner running smoothly.

Model Supports control via Electrolux App or Bluetooth — Built-in Wi-Fi module. You can set the temperature, timer, and modes from your phone.

The price of the model varies from 14,801 to 33,347 UAH.

The best air conditioner for small rooms — Osaka STV-09HH

It is a small and affordable inverter split system — a real find for rooms up to 25 m². The inverter compressor is concealed in the compact casing, which ensures quiet, economical operation and a relatively low price.

Cooling capacity Osaka STV-09HH about 2.6 kW — optimal for a bedroom or study. The inverter smoothly regulates the operation, avoiding abrupt starts that are typical of cheap ON/OFF models. This results in energy savings and a comfortable room temperature.

Commendable filtration as standard — self-cleaning internal heat exchanger that prevents the growth of fungus. There are cooling, heating, ventilation and dehumidification modes and a «Turbo» function for accelerated cooling.

The night mode noise level is about 21-23 dB, which allows you to sleep comfortably while the air conditioner is running. The powerful indoor unit remains compact and does not dominate the interior.

The only downside Osaka STV-09HH— lack of Wi-Fi. But if you are only interested in comfort in a small space without integration into a «smart home», this is not critical. The price tag for the air conditioner starts from 9,950 to 19,242 hryvnias.

The best air conditioner for medium-sized rooms — Gree GWH12QC-K6DNB6F

Gree GWH12QC-K6DNB6F is designed for rooms of 25-35 m², with a standard set of functions for a mid-range inverter air conditioner. The cooling capacity of 3.5 kW allows for efficient air cooling, while the heating capacity of 4 kW provides basic operation in the cold season.

Noise level of the indoor unit Gree GWH12QC-K6DNB6F starts at 25 dB — this is not the lowest on the market, but it is quite acceptable for most living rooms. There is basic filtration that retains large particles of dust, but you can forget about complex air purification systems.

The model supports Wi-Fi control through an additional module, which makes installation and management more complicated for those who want «out of the box» smart features. Control via the app is stable.

Design Gree GWH12QC-K6DNB6F standard, white plastic, without design «features». The indoor unit has medium dimensions — not very compact for small rooms. The outdoor unit operates at the level of typical split systems, the noise is sufficient for urban environments, but not for very quiet areas.

The model does not have advanced self-cleaning or ionization functions, which could be useful for allergy sufferers. There are no additional ventilation modes other than the basic set.

Overall Gree GWH12QC-K6DNB6F with a cost of — UAH 12,586 to 35,875, remains a very attractive option for those looking for a proven solution without unnecessary frills.

The best air conditioner for large rooms — Midea AG-24NXD0-I/AG-24NXD0-O

Midea AG-24NXD0 — an air conditioner designed for large rooms and offices up to 70 m², where simple «small» models simply won’t do. Cooling capacity — 7 kW, heating capacity — 7.1 kW, which is enough to maintain a comfortable climate even in hot or cool weather.

It features a new generation DC inverter compressor that not only saves energy, but also allows you to work without the loud humming noise typical of classic splits. The noise level of the indoor unit is — 34 dB. The outdoor unit is also quite quiet at around 60 dB, so it won’t disturb your neighbors.

What’s especially nice is that Midea AG-24NXD0 is not limited to the basic set of functions. There is dehumidification, turbo mode for fast cooling, night mode with reduced consumption and a self-diagnostic system. Carbon filter filtration effectively cleans the air from odors and dust.

Remote control Midea AG-24NXD0 informative, backlit — minimum of unnecessary buttons, maximum convenience. There is Wi-Fi support (optional) — the air conditioner can be started and adjusted remotely via the proprietary app, which is already expected in 2025, but still nice.

Design — classic Midea AG-24NXD0: a strict white unit that will not stand out from the interior even in a spacious office or conference room. Its price ranges from 35,301 to 59,454 UAH.

Best inverter air conditioner — Toshiba Seiya RAS-B16B2KVG-E / RAS-16B2AVG-E

Toshiba Seiya — is an example of how a Japanese brand with many years of experience creates inverter air conditioners that combine efficiency, quietness and affordability. The B16B2 model (2024) is the eldest in the series, designed for rooms up to 42 m², and offers exactly the balance that competitors in this price segment often lack.

The cooling capacity of 3.3 kW makes it comfortable to use in spacious living rooms. Thanks to the inverter compressor, the air conditioner operates stably, smoothly regulates power and maintains the temperature without fluctuations. In addition, it has an A++ energy efficiency rating and a modest standby consumption of just 0.5 W.

Toshiba hasn’t skimped on noise insulation: the indoor unit’s noise level is — 22 dB and the outdoor unit is quieter than many more expensive models. The system has a «Quiet Night» function that automatically reduces noise and display lighting — ideal for bedrooms.

The air conditioner is equipped with basic filtration and a self-cleaning function: after switching off, the unit dries out, reducing the risk of mold and unpleasant odors.

The convenient remote control with LED display, intuitive interface and timer allows you to quickly switch modes — cooling, heating, dehumidification or ventilation. The Wi-Fi module is not included in the box, but can be purchased separately.

Design Toshiba Seiya RAS‑B16B2KVG‑E / RAS‑16B2AVG‑E— the restrained, white casing with a smooth finish will easily fit into a modern interior. The indoor unit is not too massive (780×293×230 mm), so it does not disturb the harmony of the space even in small rooms.

Toshiba Seiya RAS‑B16B2KVG‑E / RAS‑16B2AVG‑E — ideal for those looking for a reliable inverter air conditioner with decades of proven quality. Assembly — Thailand, warranty — 2 years with official support in Ukraine.

Price Toshiba Seiya — from UAH 41,829 to UAH 64,140.

The best premium air conditioner with air purification — Mitsubishi Electric MSZ-LN35VGR / MUZ-LN35VG Premium Inverter

This one Mitsubishi Electric — a true benchmark for the premium segment at the price of a gaming graphics card GeForce RTX 5080. It combines high quality, intelligent features and advanced air purification. The MSZ-LN35VGR is popular among those who are not ready to compromise on comfort, quietness and clean air in their homes.

The cooling capacity is — 3.5 kW, which allows for efficient air conditioning of rooms up to 35 m². Thanks to the Zubadan inverter technology, the model not only consumes electricity economically, but also maintains heating even at a temperature of -15 °C, which is especially important in the Ukrainian climate.

The main advantage of this model is the proprietary Plasma Quad Plus system, which neutralizes viruses, bacteria, allergens, dust, and even PM2.5 particles. This level of air purification is rarely found even in more expensive ventilation systems. This is an ideal solution for allergy sufferers and families with children.

Noise level of the indoor unit Mitsubishi Electric — 19 dB in night mode. It’s one of the quietest models on the market, and even in the bedroom, it won’t disturb your sleep. The 3D I-See sensor automatically detects the presence of people in the room and adjusts the airflow direction to avoid blowing directly into you.

The air conditioner supports Wi-Fi control — via an optional module and a proprietary app, you can fully control all functions remotely, including timers, modes and energy consumption statistics. Additionally — support for smart home scenarios (Alexa, Google Assistant).

Visually of the indoor unit Mitsubishi Electric looks luxurious: the line is available in several colors, including the exquisite Wine Red. This is not just a piece of equipment, but an element of the interior that emphasizes the status of the owner. The warranty is 3 years for the basic version, and even longer if desired.

Price Mitsubishi Electric MSZ‑LN35VGR — from UAH 48,214 to 109,893.

Best Smart air conditioner with Wi-Fi — Cooper&Hunter CH-S09FTXQ-NG Wi-Fi

This one Cooper&Hunter — one of the most popular in Ukraine in 2024-2025, and for good reason: everything here is thought out in terms of technology and ease of use.

The cooling capacity is 2.6 kW, which is enough for a room of up to 25 m². The new generation inverter technology ensures a soft start without jerking, smooth temperature control and very quiet operation — from 20 dB at minimum speed.

One of the key advantages is the built-in Wi-Fi module, which works «out of the box». Using the Smart Home app (either Tuya or C&H’s own), you can not only turn the device on/off, but also set the exact temperature, turn on the timer, select the heating or dehumidification mode, and monitor energy consumption.

C&H filtration is not forgotten: there is a basic reusable coarse filter and a self-cleaning function — the heat exchanger dries after each shutdown to prevent mold growth. There is also a turbo mode, auto restart, automatic blind control and night mode.

The remote control interface is simple but convenient. The elegant design of the indoor unit is also worth noting — it looks modern and compact. Another nice bonus — the set includes a full-fledged instruction manual in Ukrainian.

Price for Cooper&Hunter CH-S09FTXQ-NG Wi‑Fi — UAH 20,965 to 26,899.

The best all-season air conditioner with heating function — Olmo Edge OSH-09FRH3

Olmo Edge OSH‑09FRH3 — the best choice for those looking for an air conditioner «for all seasons» without overpaying. It works both in summer and winter — thanks to inverter technology, it extracts heat even from sub-zero temperatures, making it a practical all-season solution.

Cooling power — 2.7 kW, heating power — 2.7 kW. This is enough for rooms up to 20-25 m², where you need to quickly and efficiently maintain a comfortable climate regardless of the season. The inverter provides smooth power control — more economical start-up and less noise.

Уmodels has a basic set of modes: cooling, heating (down to -15 °C), ventilation, dehumidification, «Magic Sleep» for nighttime silence, as well as turbo mode and the iFeel function — remote control temperature control.

The function of cooling and heating without drafts («Smart Flow») is declared, but such systems really work only in the premium segment. There is filtration and self-cleaning: an adsorption filter and the «Clean Inside» system automatically dries the heat exchanger after operation — an important bonus for health and comfort.

Noise — from 20 dB in night mode, so you don’t have to be distracted by the device. With compact dimensions (864×270×210 mm), it does not clutter up the interior and looks quite aesthetically pleasing. There is a Wi-Fi option via a separate Smart Life module.

Price Olmo Edge OSH‑09FRH3 — from UAH 14,600 to 17,674.