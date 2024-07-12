Temperature records were set in 11 regions in Ukraine — maximum in Mykolaiv with 40.2°C

On July 11-12, 2024, Ukraine broke heat records, with some regions holding them for more than 70 years. The highest temperature was recorded in Mykolaiv region, where it exceeded +40°C.

The minimum daily temperature in Kyiv yesterday reached +21.7°C — 0.3°C more than the record that has been held since 1937. The maximum temperature in the capital reached +34.2°C — a much older record was broken here, 0.5°C less than in 1885. The average daily temperature was also the highest — +28.1°C, which is 0.5°C higher than the 1922 record and 7.2°C higher than the climate norm. So, here are the temperatures by region:

Mykolaiv — 40.2°C (July 10 was 40.5°C)

Kherson — 39°C

Kropyvnytskyi — 37.5°C

Zaporizhzhya — 37°C

Vinnytsia — 36.3°C

Odesa — 36.2°C

Sums — 35.1°C

Uzhhorod — 34.3°C

Lviv — 33.4°C

Ternopil — 33.1°C

Odesa region’s record for the highest temperature has been held since 1947, and Zaporizhzhia reported temperatures of around 37°C during July 10-12. The record-breaking heat is caused by hot tropical air that has come to Ukraine from northern Africa. «Ukrhydrometcenter» predicts a decrease in air temperature only from July 20.

On hot days, Ukrainians are also unable to turn on air conditioners or at least fans for most of the day. Due to the Russian bombing, power plants lack capacity and electricity consumption is limited by schedules.

Sources: «Ukrhydrometcenter», TSN