Ex-Discord boss names 3 games he’ll play after being fired «I missed Baldur’s Gate 3, I have backlog»

Discord co-founder Jason Citron is stepping down as the company’s CEO — and already knows what he will do next.

He hasn’t yet fully thought out what he will do during the break, but he has already identified three games that he hasn’t gotten around to playing for a long time. According to him, he has several «game debts» to himself.

«I don’t have specific plans for myself. I’ll maybe take a bit of a break to spend time with my kids», — said Citron.

Discord recently announced that the former vice chairman of Activision Blizzard will become the new CEO. However, not all users were positive about the idea, given his experience with microtransactions. But Jason Citron is now concerned with something else — which game to start with?

«I need to finish Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. I have a backlog. I want to play Blue Prince. I haven’t even played Baldur’s Gate III, believe it or not», — he said

Although he has no clear plans for the future — he will definitely not give up gaming. It is not surprising that Citron wants to play in Final Fantasy — after all, it is a sequel to the remake of the legendary Japanese RPG hit released by Square Enix in 2024. А Baldur’s Gate 3 is generally a top game for Dungeons & Dragons fans. Lesser known but interesting is Blue Prince — an atmospheric adventure detective game where the player is looking for the mysterious 46th room in the family estate.

Citron founded Discord in 2015 together with Stanislav Vyshnevsky. In the company’s internal blog, he explained that «hires himself out of work» — that is, he transfers authority further to make room for new management. After ten years of work, he finally decided that it was time to take up his retirement.

Humam Sahnini — former vice chairman of Activision Blizzard — takes over on April 28. He is expected to take Discord to a new stage that will «take the company to the next level». Discord did not comment on the matter separately — a spokesperson only pointed journalists to Citron’s blog and his posts on X. His departure is not a typical scenario for tech founders. For example, Mark Zuckerberg, who is also 40, is still the head of Meta. And Evan Spiegel, who founded Snapchat in 2011, remains its CEO.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: Business Insider