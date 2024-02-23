Final Fantasy VII Rebirth became the second game in the series according to Metacritic rating

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has become the second highest-rated installment of one of the longest-running franchises of all time on Metacritic with 93 points at the time of writing. Only Final Fantasy IX — has 94 points.
The original Final Fantasy VII for PSOne was just below Rebirth with a score of 92, while Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy VI also showed strong results with a score of 92, transmits PSU. Top 10:
- Final Fantasy IX — 94
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth — 93
- Final Fantasy VII (1997) — 92
- Final Fantasy X — 92
- Final Fantasy VI — 92
- Final Fantasy XII — 92
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker — 92
- Final Fantasy VIII — 92
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers — 90
- Final Fantasy Chronicles — 89
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is scheduled for release on February 29, 2024 for PS5. The final trailer: