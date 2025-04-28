La Quimera shooter from Metro creators postponed on release day — first reviews are disastrous

Reburn, the former developers of 4A Games Ukraine, postponed the release of their debut shooter La Quimera literally on the day of launch. It’s simple — critics have blasted the game.

The studio announced the postponement on its Discord server. However, a new release date has not yet been set. Reburn has not made any official statements on social media or through a press release.

La Quimera created by people who previously worked on the Metro series. The game was presented as an ambitious sci-fi shooter with futuristic elements, intense shooting, and a cooperative mode. Hollywood screenwriters were involved in the story, and the visual style was promised to be bright and modern.

But in practice, everything turned out differently: the first reviews were extremely negative. After the embargo on reviews was lifted, criticism quickly spread online. According to the source, the PR agency that worked with La Quimera’s press releases did not even have time to react and stop the reviews in time, which may indicate a spontaneous decision by Reburn to postpone the release at the last minute

«The visuals (fire, etc.) are substandard, the gunfights are monotonous and unimpressive, the voice acting and animation are dated, and nothing interested me in terms of story. I just didn’t want to dive into La Quimera, which in the end turned out to be a relatively short shooter with uninteresting mechanics that won’t leave a lasting impression on me as a player,» Insider Gaming wrote.

La Quimera was supposed to be a big new project for Reburn after the brand change, but so far, the launch has been unsuccessful. It is not possible to evaluate the game in full yet, but there are 19-minute gameplay.

Source: Insider Gaming