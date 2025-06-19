«28 years later» debuted with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes — then dropped a bit

Danny Boyle’s movie «28 years later» started on Rotten Tomatoes with 95% of positive reviews — this is the best indicator among all parts of the franchise.

Initially, the movie maintained a perfect 100% rating, but soon it was slightly downgraded. On Rotten Tomatoes, the previous installments in the franchise have lower scores: «28 Days Later» — 87% (236 reviews), «28 Weeks Later» — 72% (196 reviews).

The movie is set three decades after the events of «28 Days Later». The cast — Jodie Comer (Ayla), Rafe Fiennes (Dr. Ian Kelson) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Jamie). Cillian Murphy, who was the protagonist of the first part, returned as an executive producer and confirmed his participation in the sequels. Murphy was seen in one of the zombies, but it was British art dealer and fashion model.

As a result, critics praise the strong acting, expressive direction, and unconventional approach to the genre. Some criticize the film for its unconventional presentation of the plot, but most consider it a new breath:

Jake Coyle, Associated Press: «This is an unusually soulful coming-of-age movie considering the number of spinal cords that get ripped right of bodies».

Clarice Loughrey, Independent (UK): «28 Years Later is a post-Brexit, Covid-conscious take on this world, with ideas about nationalism, isolationism, and weaponised culture added to the mix. But it’s punchy and simple once again».

David Fear, Rolling Stone: «Whether it all comes together as a satisfactory whole… is anyone’s guess. Taken on its own, however, Boyle and Garland’s trip back to this hellscape makes the most of casting a jaundiced, bloodshot eye at our current moment».

Peter Debruge, Variety: «Typically, we look to adrenaline-fueled entertainment for catharsis. Boyle’s thrilling reboot offers enlightenment as well.”

Ben Travis, Empire Magazine: «With 28 Years Later, Boyle and Garland return to breathe thrilling life back into an overexposed genre. There isn’t an obvious choice in sight».

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter: «It never feels like a cynical attempt to revisit proven material merely for commercial reasons. Instead, the filmmakers appear to have returned to a story whose allegorical commentary on today’s grim political landscape seems more relevant than ever».

Mary Cassell, Screen Rant: «Though it’s more of a reboot than a sequel, 28 Years Later pays homage to the original film without sacrificing its originality & fresh ».

Jeff Ewing, The Direct: «It’s full of big ideas, gorgeous imagery, and strong performances backing cool characters… and sudden character decisions and plot contrivances that make Spike’s quest to take his mother inland feel like we’re following a side quest, not the main story».

The film premiered in Ukrainian cinemas on June 19. Interesting fact: the team almost entirely shot the movie on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and used «techniques in the style of the Matrix».

