Sequel «28 days later» filmed «mostly» on iPhone 15 Pro Max

The sequel to Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s post-apocalyptic hit «28 Days Later» in the «28 Years Later» variation has become the largest movie ever shot on a smartphone.Boyle and Garland were joined in the sequel by Anthony Dod Mantle, the cinematographer of the previous film — in 2009, he won an Oscar» with Boyle for the hit film Slumdog Millionaire», and the innovative and inexpensive Canon XL-1 digital cameras used in 28 Days Later» were also usedThe filming of the sequel was completed at the end of August, and now the website Wired said that the operators used an iPhone 15 Pro Max as the main camera. In the photo from the set, you can see a long lens connected to a holder with an Apple smartphone. Additionally, action cameras were also used.

In fact, using iPhones to make music videos or films is not new. The devices have been used in several art house films, such as «Tangerine» by Sean Baker (2015) and «Mad Men» by Steven Soderbergh (2018), but the projects were low-budget and had limited distribution. Whereas «28 years later,» invested $75 million in the production of «— and this is only a part of the funds allocated for the trilogy that will continue the franchise

For context: The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max allow you to shoot Apple ProRes video in Log profile in 4K. ProRes is Apple’s video codec released in 2007 and subsequently widely adopted by video and film professionals, while the log profile is designed to preserve more image information in highlights and shadows, making it easier to do color correction later. Capturing 60fps footage in ProRes on the iPhone usually requires additional external storage.

Cillian Murphy, who played the lead role in the original, will act as an executive producer sequel There are no detailed details about the plot yet, but it is known that «28 Years Later» will be released in the summer of 2025