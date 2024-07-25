A free online service for real estate valuation has been launched in Ukraine. How does it work?

State Property Fund of Ukraine launched an online service that will help you quickly and free of charge get a certificate of the value of your property

To use the service, you need to go to the website https://evaluation.spfu.gov and log in with an electronic signature or via ID.GOV.UA.

The service is reported to be able to identify 18 types of real estate in the course of purchase and sale transactions, and the document generated can be saved and printed The certificate will be valid for 30 days from the date of issue.

At the same time, if the user does not agree with the assessment results — you can order an additional (paid) assessment from a specialist who will draw up a report that will be registered in the Unified Database and will be valid for 6 months from the date of the assessment.