A military registration document with a QR code can be issued through «Action». How to do it?

A military registration document from the Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists can now be obtained on the «Diia» portal. This eliminates the need to go to the relevant institution and waste time in queues.

An electronic document received through the «Diia» portal has the same legal force as a paper document. It can be used in all cases stipulated by today’s requirements – from employment to passing checkpoints.

The electronic military registration document has a QR code. This allows you to verify the validity of the document and information from the «Oberig» register, for example, regarding reservations. At the same time, it is noted that the document will be generated only if the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists contains all the necessary information about the person. If there is no information in the register, which is not so rare, it will not be possible to generate a military registration document through the «Diia» portal.

How to get a military registration document through the portal «Diia»:

Log in to the portal «Action» using a QES Select service «military registration document» Click «Submit application» and sign it with an electronic signature.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the electronic military registration document will be generated and appear in the citizen’s account on the «Diia» portal within 10 minutes.