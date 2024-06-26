A mirror-polished Tesla Cybertruck costs like two new ones — $149,999 for a pickup with 2,414 km

If the Tesla Cybertruck doesn’t seem shiny enough, you can now purchase a mirror-polished version. On the Concierge Motors website put up for sale for $149,999. It is not known who is selling the used vehicle, which is almost twice as expensive as a brand new all-wheel drive Cybertruck and has a mileage of 2,414 km.

Polishing the stainless steel surface of the Cybertruck to a mirror-like shine has become something of a trend among the owners of the unusual Tesla pickup. Tyson Garvin, the owner of Cybertruck, previously said that polishing the truck made the surface less of a «magnet» for fingerprints, as the brushed steel exterior of Cybertruck is notorious for this property.

Turning a powerful pickup truck into a moving mirror raises obvious safety concerns. Some social media users suggest that the modifications could make the Cybertruck virtually invisible in some situations. However, polishing the Cybertruck in this way is not illegal, at least in the United States.

The polished Cybertruck appeared on the secondary market eight months after Elon Musk personally marked the first deliveries of the long-delayed vehicle.

Now Tesla charges a $50,000 resale fee (confirmed by reference to the source) of Cybertruck owners who sell within a year. It seems that the company has increased production of the pickup truck — this month Musk told shareholders that Tesla is now producing about 1300 Cybertrucks per week. The company went through a tough time with the Cybertruck, Elon Musk admitted that Tesla «dug its own grave» thanks to the unique design of the car.

Source: Business Insider