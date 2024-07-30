A player sues FromSoftware because Elden Ring «is too difficult»

And then he will sue his mirror for showing «git gud».

A player of the popular video game Elden Ring has filed a lawsuit against the development company FromSoftware, accusing it of making the game too complicated. He claims that Elden Ring contains additional content that is inaccessible to even the most dedicated fans due to the «impenetrable difficulty barrier».

A Twitter user under the nickname Airbagged posted screenshots from the 4Chan forum, where he detailed his claims. In his opinion, ordinary players can only get acquainted with half of the content of FromSoftware games due to their excessive complexity. The plaintiff is convinced that each game of the studio hides «a completely separate game».

As an example, the player cites the Sekiro and Bloodborne games. He believes that these products were advertised differently than they look in the final version. The plaintiff stated that a court hearing will be held on September 25 with the participation of the game’s publisher, Bandai Namco.

The gamer community reacted to the news with irony. Users left humorous comments under the post. For example, one of the players under the nickname KarlGerm wrote that if you go deep enough into the Elden Ring cave, you can come out in the Sonic Adventure Battle 2 game.

It is worth noting that if the plaintiff is referring to cut content, his claims are groundless. Video game development is a complex process, during which some of the created material is often not included in the final version. If FromSoftware’s games really had additional content hidden in them, enthusiastic dataminers would have discovered it years ago.

FromSoftware is known for creating highly complex games, including the Dark Souls series. Elden Ring, released in 2022, is also famous for its complex mechanics. Recently, an expansion pack called Shadow of the Erdtree was released, which turned out to be even more difficult than the main game. Some players even I needed a psychologistto beat the last boss. And the Twitch streamer overcame two main bosses Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree with the power of the mind — with an EEG-based controller.

Source: Tech4gamers