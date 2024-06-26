To get to the final of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree final, the streamer invited a psychologist — the attempt lasted 67 hours

Disappointed with his results in the battle against the final boss of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Twitch streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat realized that he needed professional help. He invited a psychologist to his stream to help him cope with his emotions.

Cenat had been fighting with his boss for about 60 hours when Aubrey Williams appeared on the air. A model by day, she also provides counseling and has a master’s degree in marriage, couples and family counseling from Stetson University.

For half an hour, Senat tried to explain the mechanisms of the Elden Ring. Williams taught him how to breathe, think positively, and imagine the results of achieving his goal in the game. The whole game was broadcast, known for its complexitylasted 92 hours, with 6-7 hours of sleep between game sessions.

«I’ve been on the last boss for the last 60 hours of my life, and I can’t get back. And I’ve tried everything, I went to get a new weapon, I went to improve all the skins. I did so much», — the blogger complained.

«Let’s close our eyes for a second,» Williams asked.

«Oh, I’m scared, I see Radan again», — said Senat, referring to the final boss.

After calming down and strengthening his mind under Williams’ guidance, he took up the fight with the boss again under supervision.

«You may need to step back and give yourself a good five minutes to just reset and focus your energy on just seeing that good try. Just a long good try»,” Williams told the Senate during the class.

After that, a few breathing exercises, and a brief moment where the blogger thought the consultant was laughing at his attempts, Aubrey Williams wished the streamer good luck and left the broadcast. She reported on social media that she decided not to conduct a full clinical session with the streamer as he tried to achieve his goal on the air. The Senate defeated Radan after about six more hours and 40 deaths, or 67 hours after their first meeting with the boss.