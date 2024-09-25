The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

A bitcoin analyst with the pseudonym PlanB has shared possible prices for digital gold in 2024-2027. His forecast is impressive: by the end of next year, BTC could jump to $1 million. But this must be preceded by a series of interesting events.

PlanB is a Dutch institutional investor with 25 years of experience in the financial markets, known as a master of Bitcoin modeling. He has almost 2 million followers on X.

In March 2019, PlanB created a model Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow (S2F)in which he used the deficit to quantify the value of bitcoin. A year later, the expert presented a model Stock-to-Flow Cross Asset (S2FX)which includes gold, silver, diamonds and real estate.

Here is the development scenario Bitcoin prices he sees for 2024-2027:

October 2024: is a traditionally successful month for the crypto market. Bitcoin reaches $70,000.

is a traditionally successful month for the crypto market. Bitcoin reaches $70,000. November 2024: Donald Trump wins the US presidential election. Bitcoin rises to $100,000.

Donald Trump wins the US presidential election. Bitcoin rises to $100,000. December 2024: After the launch of the first bitcoin ETFs A fund that invests in bitcoin or related assets, then divides its portfolio into shares and places them on the exchange.

After the launch of the first bitcoin ETFs January 2025: cryptocurrency companies and specialists are returning to the United States. Bitcoin continues to grow. The price is already $200,000.

cryptocurrency companies and specialists are returning to the United States. Bitcoin continues to grow. The price is already $200,000. February 2025: Power Law supporters Investors who follow the power law theory of bitcoin growth, selling their assets, perhaps believing that this is a peak or a good point to exit.

Power Law supporters March 2025: Bhutan, Argentina, and Dubai officially recognize bitcoin as legal tender. The price of BTC rises to $300,000.

Bhutan, Argentina, and Dubai officially recognize bitcoin as legal tender. The price of BTC rises to $300,000. April 2025: The Trump administration begins creating a strategic bitcoin reserve for the United States. BTC reaches $400,000.

The Trump administration begins creating a strategic bitcoin reserve for the United States. BTC reaches $400,000. May 2025: other countries (except for the EU) join the race to accumulate bitcoin. BTC rises to $500,000.

other countries (except for the EU) join the race to accumulate bitcoin. BTC rises to $500,000. June 2025: Several AI platforms start using Bitcoin for automated arbitrage trading Using the difference in the price of one asset on different cryptocurrency exchanges.

Several AI platforms start using Bitcoin for automated arbitrage trading July-December 2025: mass panic in the crypto market begins due to the fear of missing out on the opportunity to get rich (FOMO). Bitcoin reaches an all-time high of $1,000,000.

mass panic in the crypto market begins due to the fear of missing out on the opportunity to get rich (FOMO). Bitcoin reaches an all-time high of $1,000,000. 2026: after the active distribution phase, the price of bitcoin drops to $500,000.

after the active distribution phase, the price of bitcoin drops to $500,000. 2027: the bearish trend returns to the market. The price of BTC drops to $200,000.

