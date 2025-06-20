A risk expert: «It is better to advise to get a face tattoo than to learn to program»

A risk analyst would not advise children to learn to program now. When it comes to risks, we are talking about the development of AI, which is actually destroying low-skilled coding.

In an episode of Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO, expert Ian Bremmer discussed the impact of AI on the development of programming. In his opinion, artificial intelligence has made some so-called «white-collar» positions virtually unnecessary and has moved up the programming career ladder quite quickly. Some of the human coders has already found itself in a dead end because of this.

«Only five years ago, the smartest advice for kids was to learn to program. Now it’s literally worse advice than getting a tattoo on your face. You can’t think of anything worse than learning to program»,” says Bremmer.

In its latest labor market report, the Federal Reserve in New York found that college graduates who majored in computer science or computer engineering have higher unemployment rates than those who studied journalism, political science, and even English. Students majoring in computer science were ranked seventh in the top unemployed with 6.1%, and computer engineering majors were ranked third with 7.5%. Compared to the overall graduate unemployment rate of 5.8%, this is a really bad result.

So, perhaps, it would be a good idea to study artificial intelligence? As IT businessman Joe Procopio wrote in an Inc. magazine column earlier this year, this advice is probably as ineffective in the long run as learning to program.

«We’ve already inadvertently created a class of «AI talent» who know how to program with GitHub Copilot. This will not lead to better code for better applications and better business results».

There is one question: if no one studies to become a programmer or even web coding — who will take senior leadership positions if there are no junior ones? Aren’t we slowly approaching a situation where, eventually, we will be forced to, AI will control everything?

Source: Futurism