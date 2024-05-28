Acer announces Chromebook devices for business: Spin and Mini CXM1 transformers for digital kiosks

Acer held a presentation and introduced several new Chromebook devices that can become an alternative to more traditional systems in the business sector. For example, transformer Chromebooks are designed for use in healthcare facilities.

Acer Chromebooks allow healthcare workers to be free from being tied to stationary workstations. At the same time, they provide access to the necessary information even in offline mode, thanks to programs that can work without a Wi-Fi connection. The devices are equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE modules. Four modes of use and MIL-STD-810H protection will also come in handy.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 LTE has a 12-inch HD+ (1366×912) display with IPS matrix. It supports the use of a USI 1.0 stylus, but it will have to be purchased separately. The system also includes a 4-core Intel N100 processor, 4 or 8 GB of RAM, and 64 or 128 GB of storage. The 50 Wh battery provides up to 12 hours of battery life. The device has dimensions of 296×229.5×21.1 mm. The price of Acer Chromebook Spin 512 LTE is €429 + VAT.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is aimed at those users who need more powerful solutions. In this case, a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with IPS matrix and Intel Core Ultra 7 165U or 155U processors are available. A USI 1.0 stylus is included. Configurations offer 8 or 16 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB PCIe SSD. The battery has a capacity of 53 Wh, and the battery life is up to 10 hours. A Thunderbolt 4 connector is additionally available in this model. The dimensions are 313×224.5×18 mm. The price of Acer Chromebook Spin 714 starts at €829 + VAT.

Additionally, the Acer Chromebox Mini CXM1 is a low-cost solution for small and medium-sized businesses that simplifies the use of digital signage and interactive kiosks. This compact computer can process data for three 4K video outputs simultaneously. It has 2 HDMI 1.4b ports and 1 USB Type C port, allowing you to create various display configurations. The device has no fan and is silent. The Acer Chromebox Mini CXM1 includes an Intel Celeron N-series processor, up to 16 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128 GB of eMMC storage. The device is also equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, BluetoothTM 5.2 and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

The Acer Chromebox Mini CXM1 comes with optional accessories, including a USB keyboard and mouse, as well as a VESA mounting kit, to adapt to different configurations. The device has dimensions of 161.26×119.85×33.9 mm and is MIL-STD 810H certified.