Actor «Gentlemen» will play the villain in DC’s horror «Clayface», — James Gunn

DC Studios has finally found the lead actor for the horror movie «Clayface» — Tom Rhys Harris has been cast. And he is a new face for comic books.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced that the «long and incredibly exhaustive search for» has finally come to an end. According to him, both he and Matt Reeves were impressed with Harris’ choice.

«After a long and incredibly exhaustive search, we finally have our DCU Clayface in Tom Rhys Harries», — Gunn writes in BlueSky.

Previously, Harris was seen in the films «Gentlemen», «Odysseus Returns», as well as in the TV series «White Lines» and «Suspicion». Now he is Clayface — one of Batman’s most powerful villains, with the ability to transform and impersonate others. He is a complex and visually bizarre character: a giant creature who has lost his humanity and now lives as a mutated werewolf from the swamp.

Not much is known about the plot yet, but Gunn has previously hinted at «pure fucking horror» with elements of psychological thriller and body horror. In the comics, there are several versions of the character, including Basil Carlo — an actor turned killer and Matt Hagan — a shape-shifting creature. But which version will become the basis for the movie is a mystery.

What is important is that this movie will exist in the main DCU universe, while «Batman» Matt Reeves — separate story. Although the character has already appeared in animated series «Commando Monsters». It’s still unclear what (if any) connection they have. At least we know that the idea for the film appeared on the radar thanks to a strong script by Mike Flanagan, who launched the project into development.

The screenwriter claims to be a standalone horror movie that will not be a classic superhero action movie. So, the film will be directed by James Watkins («Don’t Speak to Evil»), written by Mike Flanagan («Midnight Mass», «Life of Chuck»), and produced by Lynn Harris and Matt Reeves, the director of «Batman» with Robert Pattinson. Director Watkins has a background in horror, and Flanagan is known as one of the most successful creators of modern horror.

The film is scheduled to premiere on September 11, 2026 as part of the first phase of the updated DC Cinematic Universe called «Gods and Monsters».

Source: IGN