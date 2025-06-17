James Gunn calls Batman «DC’s biggest problem» because of Matt Reeves’ noir saga

James Gunn calls Batman «his biggest challenge» in relaunching the DCU universe. The reason — the parallel existence of a noir franchise with Robert Pattinson.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn sees the problem in launching a separate line of the Dark Knight, which coexists in parallel with noir. It will not be possible to postpone the solution to the problem until later, because now the two priorities of DC Studios in the development of Batman and Wonder women with «zero».

«Batman’s my biggest issue in all of DC right now, personally», — the DC Studios co-CEO admits.

Gunn is overseeing the development of the film with an unnamed author, although he is not writing the script himself. The upcoming film has a working title of «The Brave and the Bold», with Andy Muschietti directing. And there are questions about the latter, since his previous film «The Flash» failed at the box office and lost more than $150 million for Warner Bros. Nevertheless, Gunn does not fire Muschietti, whom he invited to the project before the release of «Flash», although he recognizes the difficult situation.

The main task for the new version of — is to find a «reason for Batman’s existence in the DCU. The team continues to work on the character, and Gunn has already found a unique vision of the character. For him, it is important that the image respects the hero’s legacy, but does not repeat existing versions. Now the goal is to realize his vision in collaboration with the screenwriter.

«Batman has to have a reason for existing. He can’t just be ‘Oh, we’re making a Batman movie because Batman’s the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,’ which he is […] I’m not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really», — he clarified.

The movie «The Brave and the Bold» is based on the comic books by Grant Morrison. The story centers on — Bruce Wayne and his unknown son Damian. The franchise is to launch the first Batman within the new cinematic universe DCU, which officially kicks off on July 11 with the movie «Superman» starring David Corensworth as the main character. By the way, «Superman» Gunn also sees it differently, so I cut out the comedic tone.

As for Matt Reeves’ version of Batman, Gunn thought about joining the DCU, but the chances are almost zero. In addition, he commented on the rumors about the cancellation of Reeves’ sequel Batman «Batman: Part II» — is not true. According to him, he constantly hears about the movie being canceled, but the problem is much simpler: Matt is slowly working on the script, the final version of which is not ready.

Source: Rolling Stone