AMD Ryzen 9000G chips with a powerful GPU will be released this year – according to Gigabyte

The processor industry is currently experiencing a temporary lull chip upgrade took place at CES 2025, and new processors are expected to be released later this year. But life does not stand still. While all the attention was focused on Computex 2025, AMD has been quietly preparing another novelty — hybrid chips with integrated graphics known as Ryzen 9000G. Although they have not been officially presented, some information has been leaked, in particular, on the Gigabyte website.

Ryzen 9000G

A series with the letter G in the name means that it is an APU — that is, processors with a powerful built-in graphics core that can run games without a separate graphics card. This is important for those who want a compact or budget PC, but with decent performance.

In this niche, AMD currently offers the Ryzen 8000G series, which runs on Zen 4 architecture and RDNA 3 graphics. But while the new regular Ryzen 9000 processors are already based on the Zen 5 architecture, APUs with the new core have not yet been announced.

At Computex 2025, AMD did not mention the Ryzen 9000G, limiting itself to announcing graphics cards Radeon RX 9060 XT. However, as it turned out, the company did share information about the Strix Point Refresh chip update (codenamed — Gorgon Point) at a private meeting with media and partners in China. Presumably, this platform will become the basis for future APUs.

Gigabyte inadvertently revealed something interesting: on the company’s website appeared a list of new Ryzen 9000G processors for the AM5 socket. This indicates that the release is close, although technical details are still lacking.

This leak may indicate that Gigabyte is simply preparing for the upcoming announcement and the information was published ahead of time. Alternatively, it could be a hint that the Ryzen 9000G is on its way, and it will have the same memory support as the regular 9000 models without integrated graphics.

So far, there are no leaks or rumors to confirm the imminent launch of this series. But such a «leak» from a major partner AMD — is already a definite sign. Given the company’s past release schedules, we can assume that the fall or end of 2025 — probable date of the processor announcement.

Ryzen 9000G is likely to be one of the last series on Zen 5, as it is alreadyAMD expects to switch to Zen 6 architecture in 2026.

Source: videocardz