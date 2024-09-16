An unexpected twist: ChatGPT wrote to the user on its own and asked about the first week at school

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of ChatGPT unexpectedly starting a dialog by asking about the first week of school, which triggered a flurry of comments and discussions online. Usually, people start a conversation with a chatbot themselves.

Reddit user SentuBill published a screenshot of his chat with ChatGPT. The image shows how the artificial intelligence asks: «How was your first week of high school? Did you settle in well?». The surprised user replied with a question: «Did you just text me the first one?» (here link for a dialog). ChatGPT confirmed that he had indeed started the conversation, explaining that he wanted to know about his impressions of the first week of school.

The post, published on September 15, quickly gained popularity, garnering nearly 7,000 likes (9,600 at the time of writing) and numerous comments. The reaction of the online community was mixed.

One user shared a similar experience:

«This happened to me this week! Last week I asked about some health symptoms. And this week he wrote to me asking about my health and the development of the symptoms! It shocked me».

Another commenter expressed a positive attitude towards the new feature: «Honestly, I’ve been waiting for this». Some users noted that they are pleased when someone shows interest in them, even if it is artificial intelligence.

Some commenters made technical assumptions about the new feature. One commenter noted:

«This seems like a pretty simple feature — analyze a user’s search history, identify key topics, and suggest conversation starters. Probably, the developers were waiting until they had enough user data to implement such a feature».

Earlier this year, ChatGPT received «memory» which may be related to such sudden messages from the chatbot.

Source: The Daily Guardian