Android will synchronize notifications between different user devices

It looks like Google is working on finally synchronizing notifications across all devices in its ecosystem. This comes from Mishal Rahman of Android Authority. He found a link to code for a new feature «sync across devices» in the Android 15 beta.

The code snippet is apparently located in Settings under «Notifications». It’s nestled between «private notifications» and the new «pause notifications» option he discovered last week.

As Rahman notes, there is currently no Android notification synchronization feature. When it becomes fully operational, if you dismiss a notification on your Android tablet, the same notification will appear later on your phone. This innovation will probably be useful for most users.

Judging by the synchronization code, the new feature will be implemented for the entire Android ecosystem, not just for Pixel devices. This opinion was expressed by Mishal Rahman. But so far, due to the lack of an accompanying description, this cannot be stated unequivocally.

Source: The Verge