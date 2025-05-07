Apple has released iOS 18.5 Release Candidate — what’s new?

This week, Apple rolled out the Release Candidate (RC) build of iOS 18.5. There are relatively few new features.

In particular, Apple introduced support for satellite communications from mobile operators on the iPhone 13. In 2022, the company introduced the «Emergency Call via Satellite» feature, but only for iPhone 14 or later. The iOS 18.5 update extends this feature to the iPhone 13, but only if provision of this service by the operator.

The built-in «Mail» application has an option that allows you to show or hide contact photos without opening the corresponding settings. Similarly, an option to disable the «Group by sender» mode has been added. You could also do this in previous versions system, but iOS 18.5 simplifies the process by allowing users to switch contact photos directly from the «Mail» app, which received significant updates in previous versions of iOS 18.

The «Settings» app has also undergone minor changes. The «AppleCare & Warranty» section has received additional information about the service and contains a link to the Apple website. These changes were introduced in the first developer beta of iOS 18.5. «Settings» has also been significantly updated in iOS 18, and Apple continues to make improvements.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

The new iOS 18.5 brings improvements to the «Screen Time» feature, which allows parents to monitor and limit their children’s iPhone usage. Parents will be notified whenever a passcode is successfully entered on their child’s device. This makes it much harder for children to find the passcode to turn off or change the «Screen Time» settings — parents will know their passcode has been used.

Apple also fixed a black screen issue in the Apple Vision Pro app, added the «Buy with iPhone» option, which is available when purchasing content from the Apple TV app on a third-party device. The iOS 18.5 update also contains security improvements, without specifying which ones.

As an annual tradition, Apple releases a series of LGBTQ+ themed Apple Watch bands, watch faces, and wallpapers in early May. This year’s update can be seen on the cover. The final version of iOS 18.5 is expected this month.