Apple MacBook users in Europe won’t get one of the best features of MacOS Tahoe

Although Apple at the recent WWDC 2025 conference talked about the new features of macOS TahoeEuropean users are once again being left behind — at least when it comes to so-called iPhone Mirroring. This is a feature that allows you to control your iPhone directly from a window on your Mac, appeared in macOS Sequoia last yearbut is still not officially available in the European Union. And it seems that the situation will not change in the near future.

Apple has confirmed to the French publication Numerama that the mirroring function will not appear in the EU yet due to «regulatory uncertainty». The Cupertino-based company did not specify what exactly this means. However, we can assume that Apple is afraid that the European Commission will force it not only to open this feature for Windows but also to allow the display of Android smartphones on Macs.

That’s not all. If Apple activates mirroring on macOS in Europe, there is a risk that the European Commission will officially call macOS a «gatekeeper» platform (like iOS and iPadOS). This would automatically entail additional obligations and restrictions under the European Digital Markets Act. It seems that Apple prefers not to touch the beehive with European bees for now.

As a reminder, the iPhone Mirroring feature allows you to connect an iPhone and a Mac without a cable and see the smartphone interface in a separate window on the computer screen. You can open apps, reply to messages, view notifications, and more – everything you can do on your phone without touching it.

On the one hand, it’s a shame that this convenient feature hasn’t reached users in the EU. On the other hand, when dealing with Apple and regulators, you should be patient and have some popcorn. Sooner or later, something interesting will be revealed.

Source: macrumors