Apple unveiled macOS Tahoe 26 — new design, iPhone on Mac, and a bunch of surprises

Along with its other software products, Apple also announced a new version of its desktop operating system during the WWDC 2025 conference. although the name remained with a geographical emphasis, the figure «26» instead of the usual «16» confirms previous rumors: Apple is now synchronizing macOS with years of updates, like car manufacturers model. In 2025, — macOS 26. Everything is logical, right?

The new version of macOS Tahoe 26 has received a significant visual update — Liquid Glass corporate identitywhich will also appear on iOS, iPadOS, and other software platforms. In macOS, it touches everything: the dock, toolbars, icons, widgets, and even colors. Now you can create themed palettes on your Mac — backgrounds, folders, and icons change to suit your mood. Do you like everything watermelon-colored? You’re welcome.

Phone App is a new app in macOS Tahoe 26 that works through Continuity with your iPhone. You can listen to voicemail, add to «Favorites», check who called, and even filter calls right from your Mac. In addition, Live Activities support is now available — you can, for example, see the status of a taxi or delivery right in the Mac menu bar if you have your iPhone nearby.

Spotlight search has finally reached the status of a Swiss knife: it now allows you to not only search, but also act. You can write a note, send an email, perform a Shortcut — you can do everything right from the search field. And now it can even search for apps from your iPhone if mirroring is activated. And that’s not all: for geeks, we’ve added quick commands like «sm» for «send message» or «ar» for «add reminder». You can save a lot of time on keystrokes.

The new macOS Tahoe supports Apple Intelligence: Live Translationsmarter Shortcuts, new Genmoji and Image Playground. Messages now has automatic translation for both incoming and outgoing messages. And if you’re talking on FaceTime, the system will show live subtitles with translation while the other person is talking.

Apple is taking another step towards the gaming community with the launch of the new Apple Games app. It is a catalog of games, a launcher, and a social hub. Everything is on one screen. In addition, there is now Game Overlay — for quick setup, chat, and game invitations. And for developers, Metal 4 has been implemented with Frame Interpolation and Denoising support, which promises better game play and clearer images.

The final version of macOS Tahoe 26 will be released this fall. This version will be available for Mac Pro, Mac Studios, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air with M-series chips. Developers can start beta testing today, and public beta testing is scheduled for next month.