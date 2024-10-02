Apple plans to combine volume and Action Button in iPhone 17 Pro – Insider

Over the past few years, there have been repeated rumors that Apple is planning to switch to solid-state solutions for its iPhone buttons. However, the company has already released two generations of iPhones since the first news on this issue appeared. Now, a new piece of information suggests that Apple will abandon the Action Button and combine it with the volume button on iPhone 17 Pro models.

As for the solid-state button, the iPhone was supposed to have a single, but long volume button that would not be mechanical in nature. And for the tactile sensation of pressing, it was planned to use tactile feedback based on the Taptic Engine, similar to how the company implemented the camera control button.

Insider Majin Bu talks about the changes that will take place in the iPhone 17 Pro model. Next year, Apple plans to combine the volume and Action Buttons to minimize distractions. Based on recent trends, we can expect that the company may use capacitive touch technology similar to the Camera Control Button. It acts like a standard button, but it also has built-in capacitive controls, which means you can swipe up and down for different tasks.

It would make sense to use the same technology to combine the Volume Button and Action Button. For example, a standard tap would initiate Action Button controls, while a basic tap and swipe gesture would adjust the volume of the device. This is just a guess, and the final implementation for iPhone 17 Pro models may be completely different.

Source: wccftech