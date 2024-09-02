Apple will abandon USB-A ports in the new Mac mini – Mark Gurman

The next-generation Mac mini compact computer will be without USB-A connectors. This was reported by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Apple customers are already used to the fact that the usual rectangular USB-A ports are being replaced by their thinner USB-C counterparts. And while USB-C has its advantages, the transition can sometimes be confusing for users and require the search for adapters.

It’s noted that the Mac mini’s design hasn’t changed much since 2010. But Gurman says that this will change this fall. Updated Mac mini models will be the smallest in the history of the line and will have a new Apple M4 processor. They will also include five USB-C ports, an Ethernet network port, an HDMI connector, and a headphone jack. But USB-A ports will disappear.

Apple has scheduled a Glowtime event for September 9, at which the company is expected to announce the new iPhone 16 line. However, the new Mac lineup may not be announced until later in the fall.

Source: techcrunch