Asus ROG Ally 2 console leaked on the Internet — redesigned design, Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, up to 64 GB LPDDR5X

Records about the Asus ROG Ally 2 portable console were found in the Indonesian Certification Bureau and the US FCC. There are also several photos.

The information in Indonesia was found by the website 91mobiles, а VideoCardz added photos and some data. It is known that Asus will release two ROG Ally 2 models — that’s how they are officially called in the documentation. The consoles will come in black and white colors. In the photo, the black version has a slight difference: you can see a button that is either absent on the white model with the same logo or is used for another purpose. VideoCardz claims that this is the Xbox button.

RC73YA Z2 A 4C 6~20W 16G

RC73XA Z2 Extreme 8C 15~35W LPDDRX-8533 32G M.2 2280🥰 https://t.co/IKKp6dgpAg pic.twitter.com/VHvqqC7yQR — Huang514613 (@94G8LA) May 7, 2025

The known characteristics of the consoles indicate that the black version of ROG Ally 2 seems to be a more advanced version. It is equipped with a chip AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme with 8 cores and has a TDP of 36 W, as well as 64 GB of LPDDR5-8533 memory. The white model uses a quad-core AMD Aeirth Plus processor, the successor to the Van Gogh (Steam Deck) architecture with a TDP of 20 watts.

It is currently unknown whether Microsoft intends to release Xbox OS for portable devices. Most likely, the button will offer integration features with the Xbox ecosystem. 91mobiles cites some characteristics that are likely inaccurate or estimates:

Drive — from 1 to 2 TB

— from 1 to 2 TB Display — most likely not OLED, 7.4″ to 8″, up to 120 Hz and VRR

— most likely not OLED, 7.4″ to 8″, up to 120 Hz and VRR Battery — 99 Watt-hours and 80 Watt-hours

The photos are taken from the FCC certification database for Wi-Fi modules, and were included in reports from ASUS and MediaTek. So, the ROG Ally 2 console will have a modified appearance that resembles game controller design. The back panel has larger handles, and the screen bezels remain as large as in the first model.